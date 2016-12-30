Roundup: North Harrison suffers first loss

Previously-unbeaten North Harrison girls basketball dropped a 61-37 decision to 4A Greenfield-Central Thursday night in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle.

3A No. 1 North Harrison’s last loss came in the state championship a year ago. Thursday night’s defeat marks just the fourth setback in the past 46 games for North Harrison. North Harrison trailed 28-21 at the half, but a 14-2 run opened things up for Greenfield-Central in the third quarter. North Harrison managed only five points in the third.

North Harrison opened play at New Castle Thursday afternoon with a 67-58 win over 3A No. 7 Tippecanoe Valley by way of 18 points apiece from junior guards Cali Nolot and Taylor Rennirt. Senior guard Stevi Burns and sophomore forward Lilly Hatton added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for North Harrison to help spark an 18-0 run in the third quarter.

North Harrison travels to Providence for a showdown with the 2A No. 2 Pioneers (10-3) on Thursday.

Ted Throckmorton Memorial Tournament: Following a semifinal loss to Indianapolis Cathedral on Wednesday, Jeffersonville (7-3) claimed third place in its inaugural Ted Throckmorton Memorial Tournament Thursday night via a 68-59 win over 2A No. 2 Northeastern.

Junior guard Bailey Falkenstein led the Red Devils with 17 points, and senior forward Mike Minton added 13. Freshman big man Tre Coleman and senior forward Cam Northern chipped in 13 and 10, respectively. Jeffersonville hosts No. 4 New Albany (5-2) Friday, Jan. 6.

Henryville (10-2) routed Carroll Co. (Ky.) 70-49 Thursday to finish 3-1 in the holiday tournament. Junior guard Nick Walker paced the Hornets with 24 points, and senior guard Braxton Robertson added 17. Walker averaged 28.5 points per game in tournament play.

Christian Academy (7-6) went 1-4 in its stint in the Ted Throckmorton Memorial Tournament, capped by a 59-42 loss to Indianapolis Scencina. Junior guards Stephen Cook and Noah Williams paced the Warriors with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Cook averaged 22.6 points in four games for CAI.

Louisville Moore defeated New Washington (7-5) 67-51 in the teams’ final-round game Thursday. The Mustangs, who travel to Borden (8-2) on Jan. 6, finished 2-2 with wins over Fox Creek (Ky.) and Louisville Southern.

Springs Valley Tournament: West Washington (7-2) went 2-0 at the Springs Valley Tournament Thursday, with wins over Martinsville Tabernacle and Springs Valley. The Senators, who received votes in the latest 1A AP poll, got 17 points and seven rebounds from senior guard Noah Green against Tabernacle, and senior forward Peyton Walker tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists versus Springs Valley.

In other first-round play, Paoli (5-2) picked up an 85-26 win over Shoals (3-5) before topping Lanesville (3-5) 69-58 in the second round of pool play. The Eagles play their second game tomorrow at 12:15 p.m.

Vincennes Rivet Tournament: Providence and Eastern Pekin girls basketball took part in the Vincennes Rivet Tournament, dubbed the Niehaus Classic, at Vincennes University, with both losing back-to-back matchups.

Second-ranked Providence fell 52-36 to 4A Whiteland before a 71-62 defeat to Lafayette Central Catholic. Eastern, No. 10 in the latest 2A coaches poll, dropped to 8-6 with losses to 3A programs Evansville Memorial and Western Boone.