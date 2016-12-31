Roundup: Palm Springs hoops takes home tourney title

On Dec. 9, the Palm Springs High School boys’ basketball was sitting at 2-3 and trying to find their footing before the season went south.

On Friday, the Indians rolled post host Ontario Christian 59-46 in the championship game to capture the title in the Ontario Christian Tournament. It was the Indians’ eighth win in-a-row, including a 4-0 stretch at this event.

The Indians (10-3) led by only one at the half, but held Ontario Christian to just 20 second-half points to pull away.

Kaelan Richter led the way with 22 points. Richter made the first-team All Tournament team, but it was teammate Damion Lee who was awarded the events’ MVP.

READ MORE: Ex-COD star leads Kentucky into bowl game Saturday

READ MORE: Defense not enough for Aztecs in title game

Boys’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 84, Sierra Vista 49: Despite not making the Gear to the Max Division championship game as they’d hoped, the Rancho Mirage boys’ basketball team dominated in their final game of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational, taking down Sierra Vista (Nev.) 84-49.

Senior Charles Neal led the Rattlers with a game-high 31 points, along with 11 assists. Matt Barajas-Tiedman followed with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zack Kroker and Bryan Talley each netted 12 points.

Talley and Neal were both named to the All-Tournament team.

Godinez 62, Xavier Prep 37: The Saints dropped their second game in-a-row in the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational to take fourth place in the Design Pro Division.

Palo Verde 79, Palm Valley 17: The Firebirds lost their fourth game of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational to take eighth place in the Design Pro Division.

La Quinta 56, Citrus Valley 32: The Blackhawks finished with the team’s second-consecutive win of the tournament to take 13th place in the Nike Division of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.

Indio 58, Hesperia Christian 38: Christian Briceno led the Rajahs to take seventh place in the Gatorade Division of the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational with 20 points, along with 10 from Jaime Perezchica.

The Rajahs (8-8) play next at Shadow Hills at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Girls’ basketball

Palm Springs 39, Rancho Mirage 31: The Indians clinched third place in the Desert Christian Academy tourney, led by 13 points and 16 rebounds from Anastasia Reagins. Kaleigh Vargas followed with eight points, five rebounds and three assists. The pair were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Indians (7-4, 1-0) play next on Wednesday at Cathedral City.

Desert Christian Academy 49, Calvary Chapel Murrieta 30: Katie Schmidt led the Conquerors with 18 points, followed by 15 points and 12 steals from Ashley Klopfenstein to earn a spot in the championship game of the Desert Christian Academy Holiday Classic.

Palm Desert 50, Indio 20: The Aztecs opened DVL play with a blowout victory Friday, led by 13 points from Seline Schinke, along with 10 from Alexis Legan and nine from Marisa Givens.

The Aztecs (6-8, 1-0) play next on Friday against Beaumont.

Shadow Hills 55, Palo Verde 38: Dominique Urbina led the Knights to take fifth-place in their home tournament with 30 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals.

The Knights (6-6, 2-0) play again at Valley View on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

San Clemente 2, Desert Mirage 1: Jesse Gutierrez netted the Rams’ lone goal in the team’s championship game loss in the Nike So-Cal High School Classic.

Wrestling

La Quinta: The Blackhawks finished second out of 26 teams Thursday and Friday in the Rumble at the Lake at Lakeside High School.

Jesse Rodriguez led La Quinta, taking the title at 120 pounds. Jacob Tessandore (138), Joe Garcia (145), Noel Magallanes (160) and Spencer Lane (heavyweight) took second in their respective weight classes. Marcus McAvoy (113) took fourth, with Richard Rico (195) and Joseph Ferrara (220) each finishing in fifth.

The Blackhawks will be on the mats again on Thursday at Palm Desert to take on their rivals in DVL action.

COD athletics

Women’s basketball: The Roadrunners fell to El Camino 67-37, led in points by Lexie Jackson with 12 to go along with 13 rebounds.

COD (2-11) plays next at home against Chula Vista Southwestern on Wednesday at 5 p.m.