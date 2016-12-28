Roundup: Palm Springs hoops wins with late surge

The Palm Springs High School boys’ basketball team found itself down two to Workman High School with 20 seconds left and Workman had the ball on Tuesday in the Ontario Christian.

But Kaelen Richter took a charge with 20 seconds left, the Indians scored to tie it with under 10 seconds left, and Damion Lee stole the inbound pass and laid it in with four seconds left, to give Palm Springs a dramatic 54-52 victory that saw them erase a double-digit fourth quarter deficit and beat the team from Industry City.

Lee and Damien King combined for 20 rebounds and 25 points in the victory. Palm Springs is now 7-3 on the year and continues in tournament play Wednesday against Patriot High.

Desert Christian Academy 71, Desert Mirage 23: The Conquerors opened their Desert Holiday Classic with an easy win thanks to a 34-4 first-quarter blitz. The Conquerors play Lucerne Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Palm Springs 44, Desert Mirage 28: The Indians picked up a win in the opening round of the Desert Christian Academy Tournament over the Rams. The Indians were paced by Kaleigh Vargas with a stat-stuffing night of 18 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Anastasia Reagins added 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with six blocks.

Palm Springs (5-3, 1-0) continues tournament play Wednesday against Coachella Valley.

Desert Christian Academy 38, Rancho Mirage 36: The host Conquerors squeaked out a win in the opening round of the DCA Desert Holiday Classic. Kaylee Espinoza led the way with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Grace Johnson added 11 points and Ashley Klopfenstein had four assists and two blocks.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Mirage at Nike So-Cal High Classic: The Rams split a pair of games Tuesday in this event full of top Southern California talent. The Rams lost to Kofa 1-0 when Kofa scored with eight minutes to go. They rebounded to beat Chula Vista 2-1.

In the win, Tony Lopez scored both goals, one came via an assist by Humberto Delgado. Steven Rodriguez excelled on the defensive end.

The Rams play Rancho Buena Vista on Wednesday in the same event.