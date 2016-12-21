Roundup: Rancho Mirage hoops back on winning track

Rancho Mirage had one final tune-up before hosting the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational next week, and it was a win on the road Tuesday in Blythe.

The Rattlers topped Palo Verde Valley 81-53 behind a balanced scoring attack. Marques Prior and Bryan Talley each led the way with 15 points, whole Koby Alvarez added 14 and Charles Neal 13. The win was a nice bounce-back for the Rattlers after losing for the first time in 37 regular-season games in their previous contest.

The Rattlers (9-1) host Westbury Christian from Texas on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the opening round of the invitational.

Girls’ basketball

Desert Christian Academy 47, Indio 16: Grace Johnson had a double-double as the Conquerors topped the Rajahs. Johnson had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Ashley Klopfenstein had 10 points and Abby Wagner added six points and seven steals. The Conquerors (8-4) play in the Desert Christian Classic next Tuesday through Friday.

Girls’ soccer

Linfield Christian 3, Desert Mirage 2: The Rams lost this non-conference game despite a pair of goals from Fernanda Gonzalez. Gonzalez’s first goal was assisted by Aracely Alonzo. Her second came on a penalty kick.