Sacred Heart swim team named national runners-up

Sacred Heart Academy’s swimming team received national recognition on Friday for its successes last winter and spring.

The Valkyries were named National High School Team of the Year runners-up by SwimSwam in its end of year awards, finishing behind Carmel (Ind.). Much of the praise for the Valkyries comes from their performance during the 2016 state meet.

The Valkyries recorded a total of 435 points in winning the state meet, 167 points more than second-place Notre Dame Academy. A senior class filled with Division I recruits did most of the damage at the tournament, along with then-junior and Stanford commit Brooke Forde. Asia Seidt and Forde each won two events, with Seidt setting state records in the 100 yard backstroke (52.89) and 200 yard individual medley (1:56.83) and Forde setting a state mark in the 200 yard freestyle (1:46.76).

Seidt, now at Kentucky, Kennedy Lohman, now at Arizona, Brooke Bauer, now at North Carolina, and then-sophomore Tonner DeBeer also combined to set a national record in the 200 yard medley relay (1:40.61).