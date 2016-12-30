Sage Surratt's 110-point week leads the ALL-USA Performances of the Week

Sage Surratt was simply magnificent as he went off for 55 points in a Lincolnton (N.C.) win over Bandys last week. According to the Charlotte Observer, this was a top-10 single-game scoring performance in N.C. High School Athletic Association history. Surratt scored 110 points over the course of three games last week.

Surratt’s scoring outburst leads the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Performances of the week.

The rest of the performances of the week as winter sports continue around the nation:

Quentin Grimes, boys basketball, The Woodlands College Park (Texas)

College Park defeated La Marque last week and Grimes had an outstanding game. The junior had 37 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Grimes, a junior four-star shooting guard, has offers from over 20 schools, including Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Texas and Virginia. According to ESPN’s top 60 rankings, Grimes is 29th overall.

Jenise Strover, girls basketball, Mountain Pointe (Ariz.)

Strover had 23 of her team’s 47 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a 19-point win over Phoenix Desert Vista, a local rival.

Trevor Paro, boys basketball, Hot Springs (Mont.)

According to the Missoulian, Paro is Montana’s all-time leader in touchdowns… and he excels on the court as well. The dual-sport athlete had 43 points in a 63-59 win against Valley Christian and scored another 33 on Monday in a 57-51 win against St. Ignatius.

Morgan Meerstein, girls basketball, N.E.W. Lutheran (Wis.)

The Blazers won 56-48 in overtime on Tuesday over Manawa at the Marion Holiday Tournament and Meerstein, a senior guard, led the way with 20 points.

Matt Popeck, boys basketball, Washington (Pa.)

The Prexies had three wins last week and Popeck led the way in all three. He had 84 points total, including a 42-point effort in a win at Brownsville and a 30-point outburst in a win against South Side Beaver.

Sarah Billiard, girls basketball, Covenant Day (N.C.)

Billiard was outstanding for Covenant Day in three wins last week, as she had three monster double-doubles. Billiard had 73 points and 61 rebounds as she led Covenant Day to a Queen City Clash championship. She had 23 points, 24 rebounds and seven blocks in the final, a win over Independence.

Seamus O’Donnell, wrestling, Crystal Lake Central (Ill.)

O’Donnell came close to pulling off an upset in the Al Dvorak Memorial last week. Seeded fifth, O’Donnell pinned the number one and four seeds to get to the finals. He’s now 17-3 on the year and ranked No. 4 at 195 in 2A by illinoismatmen.com.

Annie Carlson, girls basketball, Freeman Academy/Marion (S.D.)

The Bearcats had a 59-43 win over Walthill (Neb.) last week and Carlson proved to be the difference. She had 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Telisha Brown, girls basketball, Wheatley (Texas)

If Brown’s game plan was to get to the line and get to the line often, she did a wonderful job of executing that. The freshman had 30 points in a 66-60 victory over Brazosport, with 18 of those points coming from the charity stripe.