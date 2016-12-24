Schwehr’s hat trick sparks Fox Cities Stars

FOX CROSSING – Hunter Schwehr had the hat trick in the first period and added two assists in the latter periods in leading the Stars to the 7-1 win over visiting De Pere at Tri-County Ice Arena in a nonconference game.

Zach Bishop added two goals with Noah Krueger and Jonathan Kwasny chipping in single scores. Max Gutjahr tallied 30 saves at goalie for the Stars (8-1).

De Pere … …1 0 0 — 1 Fox Cities … …3 2 2 — 7

Goals: First – Cole Hau DP (Grant Tritabeaugh, Michael Thoresen) 5:44; Hunter Schwehr FCS (Noah Hablewitz, Chase Hunter) pp 8:35; Schwehr FCS (Chase Hunter, Seth Bishop) 15:07; Schwehr FCS (Jonathan Kwasny, Hunter) 16:57. Second – Noah Krueger FCS (Schwehr) 12:06; Zach Bishop FCS (Hunter, Andrew Ohland) 14:24. Third – Kwasny FCS (Z.Bishop, Schwehr) sh 8:29; Z. Bishop FCS (Spencer Tufnell, Ohland) 16:44. Shots: DP 31, FCS 37. Saves: Caelen Markusen DP 18, Max Gutjahr FCS 30.

WRESTLING

Kewaunee Invitational

Brillion had a pair of first-place finishers in Ben Kasten and Peter Roth.

Kasten took first in the 152-pound weight class, going 4-0 and pinning Dan Strouf of Valders in 1:21 in the championship match.

At 182 pounds Roth went 5-0 and defeated Dion Huff of Middleton 6-1 in the first-place match.

Other top finishers included: Appleton East’s Ryan Stock finishing third at 152 pounds; Appleton West’s Tatie Baier, second at 126; Brillion’s Isaiah Ribble, third at 106 and Menasha’s Connor Quick, second at 220 pounds.

Bay Port won the invitational with 193 points. Brillion was the top area finisher, taking seventh place with 119.5 points.