Scoopers take home 11th straight Floyd Farrand crown

Another year, another team title for the Sturgis wrestling team at the Floyd Farrand Invitational. The Scoopers finished atop the standings for the 11th consecutive year, ending the two-day event with 193.0 points. Watertown finished second with 184.0 points, while Vermillion came in third with 162.5. Rounding out the Top 5 were Harrisburg (155.0) and Lennox (136.0).

It was the 42nd installment of the annual wrestling tournament, which is hosted each winter by Sioux Falls Lincoln.

Sturgis had four grapplers reach the championship match within their weight class and of those four, three took home the crown: Bailey Brengle (145 lbs.), Winston Brown (160) and Joel Carpenter (220). Jacob Wood was bested by Brandon Valley’s Isaac Klinkhammer in 106.

Harrisburg and Vermillion both had multiple champions. For the Tigers, Jacob Hanssen (126) and Cade Bruggeman (170) were both victorious, as were the Tanagers’ Lucus Anglin (113) and Trey Hage (138).

TEAM SCORES: 1, Sturgis, 193.0; 2, Watertown, 184.0; 3, Vermillion, 162.5; 4, Harrisburg, 155.0; 5, Lennox, 136.0; 6, Brookings, 135.0; 7, Brandon, Valley, 124.0; 8, Roosevelt, 108.5; 9, Parkston, 98.5; 10, Milbank, 84.5;

11, Wagner, 84.0; 12, OGorman, 78.0; 13, Tri-Valley, 71.0; 14, Washington, 50.0; 15, Garretson, 48.0; 16, Lincoln, 47.0; 17, Tea, Area, 23.0; 18, Yankton, 10.0.

106

1st: Isaac Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley

2nd: Jacob Wood, Sturgis

3rd: Riley Hollingshead, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th: Eli Fischer, Milbank

5th: Jarrett Rueb, Vermillion

6th: Connor Klinkhammer, Brookings

7th: Ty Althoff, Watertown

8th: Bradyn Lhotak, Wagner

1st Place Match: Isaac Klinkhammer (BV) 13-0, 8th. over Jacob Wood (STU) 16-3, So. (SV-1 4-2).

3rd Place Match: Riley Hollingshead (RHS) 14-4, 8th. over Eli Fischer (MIL) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 9-4).

5th Place Match: Jarrett Rueb (VERM) 9-3, So. over Connor Klinkhammer (BRO) 9-6, So. (Dec 5-1).

7th Place Match: Ty Althoff (WAT) 11-4, Fr. over Bradyn Lhotak (WAG) 9-7, 8th. (For.).

113

1st: Lucus Anglin, Vermillion

2nd: Trevor Klinnert, Tri-Valley

3rd: Eli Kadoun, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th: Chaise Nielsen, Brandon Valley

5th: Lance Soukup, Wagner

6th: Jason Nixon, Brookings

7th: Jaxson Waugh, Watertown

8th: Tyler Krause, Milbank

1st Place Match: Lucus Anglin (VERM) 17-0, Fr. over Trevor Klinnert (TV) 3-1, Sr. (MD 8-0).

3rd Place Match: Eli Kadoun (RHS) 11-3, Fr. over Chaise Nielsen (BV) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match: Lance Soukup (WAG) 13-5, Fr. over Jason Nixon (BRO) 8-6, So. (Dec 5-0).

7th Place Match: Jaxson Waugh (WAT) 11-4, Fr. over Tyler Krause (MIL) 6-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

120

1st: Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley

2nd: Jaetin DeCou, Lennox

3rd: Jacob Husby, Vermillion

4th: Robert Coyle III, Watertown

5th: Shae Owens, Sturgis

6th: Hayden Pierret, Garretson

7th: Kiet Gilberts, Tea Area

8th: Aaron Ideker, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

1st Place Match: Caden Lamer (TV) 17-1, So. over Jaetin DeCou (LEN) 18-3, So. (MD 13-5).

3rd Place Match: Jacob Husby (VERM) 16-4, Sr. over Robert Coyle III (WAT) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3).

5th Place Match: Shae Owens (STU) 7-4, Jr. over Hayden Pierret (GAR) 8-6, So. (MD 12-0).

7th Place Match: Kiet Gilberts (TEA) 9-4, Fr. over Aaron Ideker (OG) 6-11, Fr. (MD 10-2).

126

1st: Jacob Hanssen, Harrisburg

2nd: Tigh Hight, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

3rd: Wesley Weischedel, Lennox

4th: Aydan Mack, Watertown

5th: Chris Nash, Sturgis

6th: Jakob Thomas, Tea Area

7th: Sam Lehman, Brookings

8th: Preston Nedved, Wagner

1st Place Match: Jacob Hanssen (HAR) 12-2, Jr. over Tigh Hight (OG) 10-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match: Wesley Weischedel (LEN) 21-3, Sr. over Aydan Mack (WAT) 9-3, Sr. (Fall 3:54).

5th Place Match: Chris Nash (STU) 12-8, Sr. over Jakob Thomas (TEA) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 2:49).

7th Place Match: Sam Lehman (BRO) 8-5, So. over Preston Nedved (WAG) 8-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1).

132

1st: Tyson Stoebner, Lennox

2nd: Brady Bollinger, Watertown

3rd: Creighton Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley

4th: Jayden Meyerink, Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th: Taylor Dalen, Harrisburg

6th: Ben Soukup, Wagner

7th: Ryne Whisler, Vermillion

8th: Rocky Berg, Parkston

1st Place Match: Tyson Stoebner (LEN) 18-4, So. over Brady Bollinger (WAT) 9-3, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match: Creighton Klinkhammer (BV) 13-1, Jr. over Jayden Meyerink (LHS) 11-5, So. (Fall 4:46).

5th Place Match: Taylor Dalen (HAR) 12-5, Sr. over Ben Soukup (WAG) 11-4, Sr. (Fall 1:43).

7th Place Match: Ryne Whisler (VERM) 12-7, So. over Rocky Berg (PAR) 8-4, So. (For.).

138

1st: Trey Hage, Vermillion

2nd: Nolan Hoback, Harrisburg

3rd: Jeremiah Palmer, Sturgis

4th: Terrence Carroll, Watertown

5th: Jared Fitzgerald, Garretson

6th: Cougar Trotta, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

7th: Jose Chen, Milbank

8th: Payton Braun, Brandon Valley

1st Place Match: Trey Hage (VERM) 18-0, Jr. over Nolan Hoback (HAR) 13-3, Jr. (MD 13-2).

3rd Place Match: Jeremiah Palmer (STU) 13-7, Sr. over Terrence Carroll (WAT) 6-4, So. (Fall 2:50).

5th Place Match: Jared Fitzgerald (GAR) 8-5, Sr. over Cougar Trotta (RHS) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 7-2).

7th Place Match: Jose Chen (MIL) 4-4, Sr. over Payton Braun (BV) 4-3, Sr. (For.).

145

1st: Bailey Brengle, Sturgis

2nd: Josh Cid, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd: Colton Frei, Wagner

4th: Jackson Pletten, Brandon Valley

5th: Cole Halouska, Lennox

6th: Jack Konechne, Garretson

7th: Dommonick Pechous, Watertown

8th: TJ Scheafer, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

1st Place Match: Bailey Brengle (STU) 14-5, Jr. over Josh Cid (RHS) 8-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

3rd Place Match: Colton Frei (WAG) 14-4, Jr. over Jackson Pletten (BV) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 2:24).

5th Place Match: Cole Halouska (LEN) 17-6, Sr. over Jack Konechne (GAR) 8-5, Jr. (Fall 2:04).

7th Place Match: Dommonick Pechous (WAT) 11-4, Jr. over TJ Scheafer (OG) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 2:36).

152

1st: Carter Lohr, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd: Kyler Holzbauer, Parkston

3rd: Jake Anderson, Milbank

4th: Kesmond Willert, Brookings

5th: Jaren Puhlman, Sturgis

6th: Dodge Waldera, Brandon Valley

7th: Nathan Tuttle, Watertown

8th: Ryan Meyer, Harrisburg

1st Place Match: Carter Lohr (RHS) 5-0, Jr. over Kyler Holzbauer (PAR) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 5:06).

3rd Place Match: Jake Anderson (MIL) 13-2, Sr. over Kesmond Willert (BRO) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match: Jaren Puhlman (STU) 5-5, Jr. over Dodge Waldera (BV) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3).

7th Place Match: Nathan Tuttle (WAT) 7-4, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (HAR) 5-11, So. (MD 10-0).

160

1st: Winston Brown, Sturgis

2nd: Carter Kratz, Vermillion

3rd: Dawson Semmler, Parkston

4th: Tate Coon, Brookings

5th: Kobe Kortan, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

6th: Nick Schirado, Harrisburg

7th: Tupak Kpeayeh, Sioux Falls Washington

8th: Cole Dockter, Milbank

1st Place Match: Winston Brown (STU) 16-3, Sr. over Carter Kratz (VERM) 16-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

3rd Place Match: Dawson Semmler (PAR) 5-1, Jr. over Tate Coon (BRO) 10-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

5th Place Match: Kobe Kortan (RHS) 5-4, Sr. over Nick Schirado (HAR) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

7th Place Match: Tupak Kpeayeh (WHS) 14-5, So. over Cole Dockter (MIL) 7-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).

170

1st: Cade Bruggeman, Harrisburg

2nd: Tyler Zebell, Lennox

3rd: Jake Sailor, Sturgis

4th: Brett Culver, Vermillion

5th: Jon Binstock, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

6th: Jacob Wagner, Sioux Falls Washington

7th: Austin Hanson, Watertown

8th: Taran Mogard, Milbank

1st Place Match: Cade Bruggeman (HAR) 13-3, Jr. over Tyler Zebell (LEN) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match: Jake Sailor (STU) 13-9, Jr. over Brett Culver (VERM) 11-8, Jr. (Dec 9-5).

5th Place Match: Jon Binstock (OG) 11-6, Jr. over Jacob Wagner (WHS) 7-7, Sr. (Inj. 1:14).

7th Place Match: Austin Hanson (WAT) 8-6, Sr. over Taran Mogard (MIL) 5-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40).

182

1st: Mason Wickherst, Watertown

2nd: Logan Hadley, Brookings

3rd: Kobe Culver, Vermillion

4th: Koben Huber, Milbank

5th: Slayton Neugebauer, Parkston

6th: Brock Wulf, Sioux Falls Washington

7th: Ethan Kanable, Harrisburg

8th: Kody Cox, Sturgis

1st Place Match: Mason Wickherst (WAT) 12-0, Sr. over Logan Hadley (BRO) 8-5, Sr. (Fall 3:01).

3rd Place Match: Kobe Culver (VERM) 14-4, Fr. over Koben Huber (MIL) 7-7, Sr. (Fall 4:03).

5th Place Match: Slayton Neugebauer (PAR) 11-5, So. over Brock Wulf (WHS) 11-6, Jr. (For.).

7th Place Match: Ethan Kanable (HAR) 10-6, Sr. over Kody Cox (STU) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2).

195

1st: Logan Warzecha, Harrisburg

2nd: Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston

3rd: Cole Eidem, Brookings

4th: Ledgend Thorson, Watertown

5th: Brock Stien, Lennox

6th: Jordan Huser, Brandon Valley

7th: Brody Etrheim, Sioux Falls Washington

8th: Lucas Berthelsen, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

1st Place Match: Logan Warzecha (HAR) 14-1, Jr. over Brady Schoenfelder (PAR) 6-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1).

3rd Place Match: Cole Eidem (BRO) 7-6, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (WAT) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 1:58).

5th Place Match: Brock Stien (LEN) 5-3, Sr. over Jordan Huser (BV) 2-8, So. (Dec 6-0).

7th Place Match: Brody Etrheim (WHS) 5-9, Jr. over Lucas Berthelsen (OG) 6-9, Fr. (Dec 9-5).

220

1st: Joel Carpenter, Sturgis

2nd: Corey Fichter, Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd: Jace Johnson, Wagner

4th: Sam Detert, Harrisburg

5th: Adam Heap, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

6th: Noah Riechert, Parkston

7th: Brody Surrell, Vermillion

8th: Gus Miller, Brookings

1st Place Match: Joel Carpenter (STU) 16-2, Jr. over Corey Fichter (LHS) 11-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match: Jace Johnson (WAG) 12-5, Jr. over Sam Detert (HAR) 12-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).

5th Place Match: Adam Heap (OG) 10-6, Sr. over Noah Riechert (PAR) 9-5, Sr. (For.).

7th Place Match: Brody Surrell (VERM) 15-4, Jr. over Gus Miller (BRO) 8-6, Fr. (Fall 2:44).

285

1st: Eddie Miller, Brookings

2nd: Dane Stahl, Watertown

3rd: Austin Leuning, Tri-Valley

4th: Alex Lorenzini, Sioux Falls Washington

5th: Sam Krohnke, Brandon Valley

6th: Alec Blackford, Tri-Valley

7th: Thomas Fischer, Lennox

8th: Dakota Johnson, Garretson

1st Place Match: Eddie Miller (BRO) 10-2, Sr. over Dane Stahl (WAT) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 4-1).

3rd Place Match: Austin Leuning (TV) 5-1, Sr. over Alex Lorenzini (WHS) 9-4, Sr. (Fall 1:52).

5th Place Match: Sam Krohnke (BV) 10-4, So. over Alec Blackford (TV) 9-8, Sr. (Dec 6-4).

7th Place Match: Thomas Fischer (LEN) 10-11, Jr. over Dakota Johnson (GAR) 2-6, So. (Fall 4:29).