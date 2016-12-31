Scoopers take home 2nd straight Floyd Farrand crown

Correction: This version corrects number of titles won by Sturgis. The Scoopers have won two straight Floyd Farrand titles. Roosvelt won in 2014 and Parkston won in 2013.
The Sturgis wrestling team repeated as champions of the Floyd Farrand Invitational. The Scoopers finished atop the standings for the 2nd consecutive year, ending the two-day event with 193.0 points. Watertown finished second with 184.0 points, while Vermillion came in third with 162.5. Rounding out the Top 5 were Harrisburg (155.0) and Lennox (136.0).
It was the 42nd installment of the annual wrestling tournament, which is hosted each winter by Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Sturgis had four grapplers reach the championship match within their weight class and of those four, three took home the crown: Bailey Brengle (145 lbs.), Winston Brown (160) and Joel Carpenter (220). Jacob Wood was bested by Brandon Valley’s Isaac Klinkhammer in 106.
Harrisburg and Vermillion both had multiple champions. For the Tigers, Jacob Hanssen (126) and Cade Bruggeman (170) were both victorious, as were the Tanagers’ Lucus Anglin (113) and Trey Hage (138).
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sturgis, 193.0; 2, Watertown, 184.0; 3, Vermillion, 162.5; 4, Harrisburg, 155.0; 5, Lennox, 136.0; 6, Brookings, 135.0; 7, Brandon, Valley, 124.0; 8, Roosevelt, 108.5; 9, Parkston, 98.5; 10, Milbank, 84.5;
11, Wagner, 84.0; 12, OGorman, 78.0; 13, Tri-Valley, 71.0; 14, Washington, 50.0; 15, Garretson, 48.0; 16, Lincoln, 47.0; 17, Tea, Area, 23.0; 18, Yankton, 10.0.
106
1st: Isaac Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley
2nd: Jacob Wood, Sturgis
3rd: Riley Hollingshead, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
4th: Eli Fischer, Milbank
5th: Jarrett Rueb, Vermillion
6th: Connor Klinkhammer, Brookings
7th: Ty Althoff, Watertown
8th: Bradyn Lhotak, Wagner
1st Place Match: Isaac Klinkhammer (BV) 13-0, 8th. over Jacob Wood (STU) 16-3, So. (SV-1 4-2).
3rd Place Match: Riley Hollingshead (RHS) 14-4, 8th. over Eli Fischer (MIL) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 9-4).
5th Place Match: Jarrett Rueb (VERM) 9-3, So. over Connor Klinkhammer (BRO) 9-6, So. (Dec 5-1).
7th Place Match: Ty Althoff (WAT) 11-4, Fr. over Bradyn Lhotak (WAG) 9-7, 8th. (For.).
113
1st: Lucus Anglin, Vermillion
2nd: Trevor Klinnert, Tri-Valley
3rd: Eli Kadoun, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
4th: Chaise Nielsen, Brandon Valley
5th: Lance Soukup, Wagner
6th: Jason Nixon, Brookings
7th: Jaxson Waugh, Watertown
8th: Tyler Krause, Milbank
1st Place Match: Lucus Anglin (VERM) 17-0, Fr. over Trevor Klinnert (TV) 3-1, Sr. (MD 8-0).
3rd Place Match: Eli Kadoun (RHS) 11-3, Fr. over Chaise Nielsen (BV) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match: Lance Soukup (WAG) 13-5, Fr. over Jason Nixon (BRO) 8-6, So. (Dec 5-0).
7th Place Match: Jaxson Waugh (WAT) 11-4, Fr. over Tyler Krause (MIL) 6-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
120
1st: Caden Lamer, Tri-Valley
2nd: Jaetin DeCou, Lennox
3rd: Jacob Husby, Vermillion
4th: Robert Coyle III, Watertown
5th: Shae Owens, Sturgis
6th: Hayden Pierret, Garretson
7th: Kiet Gilberts, Tea Area
8th: Aaron Ideker, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
1st Place Match: Caden Lamer (TV) 17-1, So. over Jaetin DeCou (LEN) 18-3, So. (MD 13-5).
3rd Place Match: Jacob Husby (VERM) 16-4, Sr. over Robert Coyle III (WAT) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
5th Place Match: Shae Owens (STU) 7-4, Jr. over Hayden Pierret (GAR) 8-6, So. (MD 12-0).
7th Place Match: Kiet Gilberts (TEA) 9-4, Fr. over Aaron Ideker (OG) 6-11, Fr. (MD 10-2).
126
1st: Jacob Hanssen, Harrisburg
2nd: Tigh Hight, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
3rd: Wesley Weischedel, Lennox
4th: Aydan Mack, Watertown
5th: Chris Nash, Sturgis
6th: Jakob Thomas, Tea Area
7th: Sam Lehman, Brookings
8th: Preston Nedved, Wagner
1st Place Match: Jacob Hanssen (HAR) 12-2, Jr. over Tigh Hight (OG) 10-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match: Wesley Weischedel (LEN) 21-3, Sr. over Aydan Mack (WAT) 9-3, Sr. (Fall 3:54).
5th Place Match: Chris Nash (STU) 12-8, Sr. over Jakob Thomas (TEA) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 2:49).
7th Place Match: Sam Lehman (BRO) 8-5, So. over Preston Nedved (WAG) 8-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1).
132
1st: Tyson Stoebner, Lennox
2nd: Brady Bollinger, Watertown
3rd: Creighton Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley
4th: Jayden Meyerink, Sioux Falls Lincoln
5th: Taylor Dalen, Harrisburg
6th: Ben Soukup, Wagner
7th: Ryne Whisler, Vermillion
8th: Rocky Berg, Parkston
1st Place Match: Tyson Stoebner (LEN) 18-4, So. over Brady Bollinger (WAT) 9-3, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match: Creighton Klinkhammer (BV) 13-1, Jr. over Jayden Meyerink (LHS) 11-5, So. (Fall 4:46).
5th Place Match: Taylor Dalen (HAR) 12-5, Sr. over Ben Soukup (WAG) 11-4, Sr. (Fall 1:43).
7th Place Match: Ryne Whisler (VERM) 12-7, So. over Rocky Berg (PAR) 8-4, So. (For.).
138
1st: Trey Hage, Vermillion
2nd: Nolan Hoback, Harrisburg
3rd: Jeremiah Palmer, Sturgis
4th: Terrence Carroll, Watertown
5th: Jared Fitzgerald, Garretson
6th: Cougar Trotta, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
7th: Jose Chen, Milbank
8th: Payton Braun, Brandon Valley
1st Place Match: Trey Hage (VERM) 18-0, Jr. over Nolan Hoback (HAR) 13-3, Jr. (MD 13-2).
3rd Place Match: Jeremiah Palmer (STU) 13-7, Sr. over Terrence Carroll (WAT) 6-4, So. (Fall 2:50).
5th Place Match: Jared Fitzgerald (GAR) 8-5, Sr. over Cougar Trotta (RHS) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 7-2).
7th Place Match: Jose Chen (MIL) 4-4, Sr. over Payton Braun (BV) 4-3, Sr. (For.).
145
1st: Bailey Brengle, Sturgis
2nd: Josh Cid, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
3rd: Colton Frei, Wagner
4th: Jackson Pletten, Brandon Valley
5th: Cole Halouska, Lennox
6th: Jack Konechne, Garretson
7th: Dommonick Pechous, Watertown
8th: TJ Scheafer, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
1st Place Match: Bailey Brengle (STU) 14-5, Jr. over Josh Cid (RHS) 8-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
3rd Place Match: Colton Frei (WAG) 14-4, Jr. over Jackson Pletten (BV) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 2:24).
5th Place Match: Cole Halouska (LEN) 17-6, Sr. over Jack Konechne (GAR) 8-5, Jr. (Fall 2:04).
7th Place Match: Dommonick Pechous (WAT) 11-4, Jr. over TJ Scheafer (OG) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 2:36).
152
1st: Carter Lohr, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
2nd: Kyler Holzbauer, Parkston
3rd: Jake Anderson, Milbank
4th: Kesmond Willert, Brookings
5th: Jaren Puhlman, Sturgis
6th: Dodge Waldera, Brandon Valley
7th: Nathan Tuttle, Watertown
8th: Ryan Meyer, Harrisburg
1st Place Match: Carter Lohr (RHS) 5-0, Jr. over Kyler Holzbauer (PAR) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 5:06).
3rd Place Match: Jake Anderson (MIL) 13-2, Sr. over Kesmond Willert (BRO) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match: Jaren Puhlman (STU) 5-5, Jr. over Dodge Waldera (BV) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3).
7th Place Match: Nathan Tuttle (WAT) 7-4, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (HAR) 5-11, So. (MD 10-0).
160
1st: Winston Brown, Sturgis
2nd: Carter Kratz, Vermillion
3rd: Dawson Semmler, Parkston
4th: Tate Coon, Brookings
5th: Kobe Kortan, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
6th: Nick Schirado, Harrisburg
7th: Tupak Kpeayeh, Sioux Falls Washington
8th: Cole Dockter, Milbank
1st Place Match: Winston Brown (STU) 16-3, Sr. over Carter Kratz (VERM) 16-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
3rd Place Match: Dawson Semmler (PAR) 5-1, Jr. over Tate Coon (BRO) 10-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
5th Place Match: Kobe Kortan (RHS) 5-4, Sr. over Nick Schirado (HAR) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
7th Place Match: Tupak Kpeayeh (WHS) 14-5, So. over Cole Dockter (MIL) 7-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).
170
1st: Cade Bruggeman, Harrisburg
2nd: Tyler Zebell, Lennox
3rd: Jake Sailor, Sturgis
4th: Brett Culver, Vermillion
5th: Jon Binstock, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
6th: Jacob Wagner, Sioux Falls Washington
7th: Austin Hanson, Watertown
8th: Taran Mogard, Milbank
1st Place Match: Cade Bruggeman (HAR) 13-3, Jr. over Tyler Zebell (LEN) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match: Jake Sailor (STU) 13-9, Jr. over Brett Culver (VERM) 11-8, Jr. (Dec 9-5).
5th Place Match: Jon Binstock (OG) 11-6, Jr. over Jacob Wagner (WHS) 7-7, Sr. (Inj. 1:14).
7th Place Match: Austin Hanson (WAT) 8-6, Sr. over Taran Mogard (MIL) 5-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40).
182
1st: Mason Wickherst, Watertown
2nd: Logan Hadley, Brookings
3rd: Kobe Culver, Vermillion
4th: Koben Huber, Milbank
5th: Slayton Neugebauer, Parkston
6th: Brock Wulf, Sioux Falls Washington
7th: Ethan Kanable, Harrisburg
8th: Kody Cox, Sturgis
1st Place Match: Mason Wickherst (WAT) 12-0, Sr. over Logan Hadley (BRO) 8-5, Sr. (Fall 3:01).
3rd Place Match: Kobe Culver (VERM) 14-4, Fr. over Koben Huber (MIL) 7-7, Sr. (Fall 4:03).
5th Place Match: Slayton Neugebauer (PAR) 11-5, So. over Brock Wulf (WHS) 11-6, Jr. (For.).
7th Place Match: Ethan Kanable (HAR) 10-6, Sr. over Kody Cox (STU) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2).
195
1st: Logan Warzecha, Harrisburg
2nd: Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston
3rd: Cole Eidem, Brookings
4th: Ledgend Thorson, Watertown
5th: Brock Stien, Lennox
6th: Jordan Huser, Brandon Valley
7th: Brody Etrheim, Sioux Falls Washington
8th: Lucas Berthelsen, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
1st Place Match: Logan Warzecha (HAR) 14-1, Jr. over Brady Schoenfelder (PAR) 6-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1).
3rd Place Match: Cole Eidem (BRO) 7-6, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (WAT) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 1:58).
5th Place Match: Brock Stien (LEN) 5-3, Sr. over Jordan Huser (BV) 2-8, So. (Dec 6-0).
7th Place Match: Brody Etrheim (WHS) 5-9, Jr. over Lucas Berthelsen (OG) 6-9, Fr. (Dec 9-5).
220
1st: Joel Carpenter, Sturgis
2nd: Corey Fichter, Sioux Falls Lincoln
3rd: Jace Johnson, Wagner
4th: Sam Detert, Harrisburg
5th: Adam Heap, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
6th: Noah Riechert, Parkston
7th: Brody Surrell, Vermillion
8th: Gus Miller, Brookings
1st Place Match: Joel Carpenter (STU) 16-2, Jr. over Corey Fichter (LHS) 11-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match: Jace Johnson (WAG) 12-5, Jr. over Sam Detert (HAR) 12-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).
5th Place Match: Adam Heap (OG) 10-6, Sr. over Noah Riechert (PAR) 9-5, Sr. (For.).
7th Place Match: Brody Surrell (VERM) 15-4, Jr. over Gus Miller (BRO) 8-6, Fr. (Fall 2:44).
285
1st: Eddie Miller, Brookings
2nd: Dane Stahl, Watertown
3rd: Austin Leuning, Tri-Valley
4th: Alex Lorenzini, Sioux Falls Washington
5th: Sam Krohnke, Brandon Valley
6th: Alec Blackford, Tri-Valley
7th: Thomas Fischer, Lennox
8th: Dakota Johnson, Garretson
1st Place Match: Eddie Miller (BRO) 10-2, Sr. over Dane Stahl (WAT) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 4-1).
3rd Place Match: Austin Leuning (TV) 5-1, Sr. over Alex Lorenzini (WHS) 9-4, Sr. (Fall 1:52).
5th Place Match: Sam Krohnke (BV) 10-4, So. over Alec Blackford (TV) 9-8, Sr. (Dec 6-4).
7th Place Match: Thomas Fischer (LEN) 10-11, Jr. over Dakota Johnson (GAR) 2-6, So. (Fall 4:29).
