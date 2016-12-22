Sean Murray was frontrunner among Journal boys cross country all-stars

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Sean Murray

School: John Jay

Grade: 12

Vital stats: There were a number of times that completing a 3.1-mile course seemed daunting to Murray. Even for an athlete who trains year-round, runs hundreds of miles each year outside of scholastic competition, and maintains at worst a 7-minute mile. But the inclines, the terrain, the soreness, the humidity and the competition often presented a challenge.

“But you learn to push through,” Murray said. “You keep running as hard as possible.”

To capture the Section 1 Class A championship in November, he pulled himself from fourth place in the final mile on the grueling course at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, zipping ahead of the pack and finishing in 16 minutes, 28 seconds. Murray, a two-time Journal All-Star, took 22nd at the state meet, running the course at Chenango Valley State Park in 16:10, shaving almost 50 seconds off his time from the 2015 state tournament.

“I’ve been running a lot for four years,” Murray said. “It feels like all that work, all the miles put in during the summer, has paid off.”

FIRST TEAM

Matthew Dillon

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Vital stats: Dillon missed the first month of the season with a stress fracture, returning on Oct. 8 and gradually improved his stamina and pace throughout the season. He placed eighth at the Section 1 Conference I League A championships, sixth in the Northern Counties Championships, and led the Admirals to victory with a sixth-place finish in the Section 1 championship. Dillon finished 65th (16:46) in the state tournament and 60th in the state Federation meet (17:58).

Nicholas Farrell

School: Haldane

Grade: 11

Vital stats: The Blue Devils’ “No. 1 runner all year,” according to coach Tom LoCascio, Farrell won the Section 1 Class D race in 18:02 and Haldane, with the top four finishers in that race, won the team title. Farrell placed 45th in the state meet, finishing in 17:46. He also qualified for states the previous season but, this year, shaved almost two minutes off his time.

Brendan Foley

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Vital stats: Foley took first in the league championship race at Bowdoin Park (17:22), placed second in the Section 1 Coaches Invitational (17:09), and was third (16:16) at the Saugerties Invitational. After a ninth-place finish in the Section 1 championship, Foley took 60th in states (16:44) and 76th in the Federation championship.

Jack Hobson

School: Red Hook

Grade: 11

Vital stats: A week before the Mid-Hudson Athletic League meet, Hobson showed up to practice on crutches with his leg immobilized. He told his coach he had injured himself on his bicycle. “But he couldn’t hold the straight face; he burst out laughing,” Raiders coach Greg Rafferty said, describing the prank Hobson pulled.

Hobson was well — well enough to win the race in 16:58 and lead his team to a second-place finish. After missing last cross country season with a concussion, he took third in the Section 9 championship (16:22) and finished 25th in the state meet (16:35).

Joe Morrison

School: Arlington

Grade: 12

Vital stats: Described by Arlington coach Steve Arnett as “a talent with a capital ‘T,’” Morrison won the Saugerties Invitational (16:00), took second in the Fort Plain Invitational (15:55), fifth at the Northern Counties Championship (17:20) and 11th in the Section 1 championship (17:17) and placed 81st at states.

Colin Waters

School: Arlington

Grade: 10

Vital stats: With what Arnett called a “laser-like focus,” Waters zoomed to a second-place finish in the Northern Counties Championships (17:08) and third in the league championship (18:00). Waters took 56th at states, running in 16:40. He finished 75th at the Federation meet (17:27).

HONORABLE MENTION

Arlington: Michael Asselmeyer, Max Glazowski, Mitchell Lawrence, Andrew Pfeifer

Beacon: Jayen Lare, Jean Pena

Dover: Dan Pakrad, Kevin Pakrad

Franklin D. Roosevelt: John Farrell, Liam Farrell, Tito Maresca, Anthony Sava

Haldane: Kyle Kisslinger, Matthew Mikalsen, Ellis Osterfeld, Jonas Petkus, Adam Silhavy

Highland: Justin Halbert, Jake Tomanocy

John Jay: Jack Ninos

Marlboro: John Antonelli, Cliff Rood

Millbrook: Chris Estremera, Zane Every, Ryan King, Aldo Martinez, Ben Reale

New Paltz: Logan Linares, Jacob Nielson

Our Lady of Lourdes: Kenneth Barrett, Bryan Casey, Luke Della Pietra

Pawling: Daniel Degloria, Alex Petruso, Jon Pina

Red Hook: Adam Beach, Aidan Hackmeyer, Ethan Husted, Nanuk McBride, Owen McCann

Rhinebeck: Lyle Schwartz, Nathan Warrachart,

Roy C. Ketcham: Richard Cintron, Vincent D’Amato

Spackenkill: Chris Garcia, Zach Heraghty, Reece Robinson

Webutuck: Joseph Butts

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Arnett

School: Arlington

Vital stats: The Admirals won the Section 1 title, their 11th in 14 years, in what some suspected would be a rebuilding season. Arlington won seven of its eight regular-season meets and had seven runners qualify for the state championships.

“We were picked to finish third in the section,” Arnett said. “But the way these guys developed along the way, all the pieces fell into place and they rose as the season progressed.”