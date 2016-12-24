Seymour girls top Pulaski

SEYMOUR – The Seymour girls basketball team edged out Pulaski 52-49 in overtime Friday night in a non-conference game.

Brooke Veldt and Hailey Oskey both scored 18 points to lead the Thunder, while Raven Vandenlangenberg had 10.

For Pulaski, Madi Winter totaled 16 points, while Emily Higgins had 14 and Hayley Splan chipped in eight.

SEYMOUR – Veldt 18, Oskey 18, Vandenlangenberg 10, Seitz 3, Heinke 3. 3-pt: Veldt 4, Oskey 2. FT: 6-17. F: 15.

PULASKI – Winter 16, Higgins 14, Splan 8, Binkowski 6, Brockman 2, Ripley 2, Socha 1. 3-pt: Winter 3, Splan 2. FT: 10-15. F: 17.

Oconto 69, Marinette 43

OCONTO – Becky Berth dropped 21 points for the Blue Devils in a non-conference victory.

Along with Berth, Jaysa Young tallied 15 points for Oconto, all coming from beyond the arc. Mara Allen and Sydney Koch each added nine points for the Blue Devils.

McKenzie Bebo led Marinette with 12 points and Katelyn Kitzinger had 10.

Marinette…25 18 – 43

Oconto…31 38 – 69

MARINETTE – Carivou 4, Bebo 12, Pristelski 6, Kitzinger 10, Miller 8, Wingenber 3. 3-pt: Bebo 2, Pritelski 2, Miller 2, Wingenber 1. FT: 8-11. F: 18.

OCONTO – Jicha 6, L. Nerenhausen 4, Koch 9, A. Nerenhausen 4, Berth 21, Steier 1, Allen 9, Young 15 . 3-pt: Koch 2, Young 5. FT: 14-24. F: 12.