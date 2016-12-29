Seymour overcomes slow start to cruise to win

OSHKOSH – The Seymour girls basketball team came back from a sluggish start to pick up a 51-31 victory Wednesday over Oshkosh West.

After falling behind 15-2 at the start of the game, the Thunder came back with strong performances by Hailey Oskey and Raven VandenLangenberg at the Oshkosh West Holiday Classic. The duo combined for 26 of Seymour’s 35 points in the second half, which saw the host Wildcats manage only 10 points.

Oskey finished with a game-high 18 points, while VandenLangenberg tallied 16 points and seven rebounds.

Seymour…16 35 – 51

Oshkosh West…21 10 – 31

SEYMOUR – Oskey 18, VandenLangenberg16, Heinke 6, Krause 6, Moehring 3, King 2. 3-pt: VandenLangenberg 1, Moehring 1. FT: 11-17. F: 16.

OSHKOSH WEST – Fulller 10, Guenther 8, Ab. Hammonds 5, Rochon-Baker 3, An. Hammonds 2, Craig 2, Davis 1. 3-pt: Ab. Hammonds 1. FT: 8-14. F: 13.

G.B. Southwest 68, G.B. East 22

GREEN BAY – Jaddan Simmons tallied 24 points to lead the Trojans to the victory at the Green Bay Holiday Classic hosted by Notre Dame.

Ja’Staria Brantley scored 16 points in the loss for East.

G.B. East…10 12 – 22

G.B. Southwest…45 23 – 68

G.B. EAST – Pugh 2, Brantley 16, Watts 2, Durada 2. 3-pt: Brantley. FT: 4-7. F: 15. Fouled out: Brantley.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 24, Thiel 2, Thomas 16, Lawler 3, Bouche 6, Moens 1, Jackson 9, Litke 5, Pamanet 2. 3-pt: Thomas 2. FT: 10-18. F: 13.

Wrightstown 59, Tomah 37

WEST SALEM – Wrightstown bounced back from its first loss of the season in dominating fashion at the West Salem Holiday Tournament.

Danielle Nennig scored 13 points to lead the Tigers, who burst out to a 31-10 halftime lead a day after dropping a four-overtime thriller to undefeated Melrose-Mindoro.

Bridget Froehlke also made three 3-pointers in tallying 11 points for Wrightstown (8-1).

Wrightstown…31 28 – 59

Tomah…10 27 – 37

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 11, Guns 2, Riha 5, Murphy 8, Nennig 13, Van Zeeland 8, Glodowski 4, Wolske 8. 3-pt: Froehlke 3, Nennig 2, Van Zeeland 2. FT: 6-9. F: 18.

TOMAH – Convey 2, Lindauer 11, Brey 6, Brooner 4, Deroussen 7, Pierce 3, Leik 4. 3-pt: Deroussean 1. FT: 10-16. F: 11. Fouled out: Pierce.

Laconia 56, Kewaunee 47

OSHKOSH – Brooke Geier scored 18 points, while Ellie Olsen chipped in 11 points for the Storm in the loss at the Oshkosh West Holiday Classic.

Laconia…20 36 – 56

Kewaunee…21 26 – 47

LACONIA – Otto 10, Johnson 5, Tipton 26, Dins 8, Dahn 2, Grade 3, Shafer 2. 3-pt: Tipton 2. FT: 20-29. F: 13.

KEWAUNEE – Geier 18, Kudick 3, Olsen 11, Baumgartner 8, Dax 7. 3-pt: Geier 2, Kudick 1, Olsen 3, Baumgartner 1. FT: 6-9. F: 20. Fouled out: Rentmeester.

LATE TUESDAY

Kewaunee 61, Appleton Xavier 38

OSHKOSH – Brooke Geier scored 16 points to drive the Storm to the win Tuesday at the Oshkosh West Holiday Classic.

Kewaunee…34 27 – 61

Xavier…12 26 – 38

KEWAUNEE – Rentmeester 2, Geier 16, Kudick 12, Olsen 9, Baumgartner 12, Dax 10. 3-pt: Olson 1, Kudick 3, Geier 2. FT: 3-5. F: 8.

XAVIER – Freimuth 2, Bonneville 2, VandeHey 10, Schmitt 6, Zubella 6, Dombrowski 8, Weyer 4. 3-pt: VandeHey 2. FT: 2-6. F: 8.

Laconia 44, Seymour 23

OSHKOSH – The Thunder managed just six points in the first half of the loss Tuesday in the Oshkosh West Holiday Classic.

Laconia…22 22 – 44

Seymour…6 17 – 23

LACONIA – Otto 7, Johnson 6, Tipton 6, Dias 2, Dehn 10, Grade 6, Shafer 7. 3-pt: Otto 1, Tipton 1. FT: 6-11. F: 12.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 5, Bluma 2, Seitz 1, VandenLangenberg 3, Krause 2, Veldt 6, Heinke 4. FT: 7-12. F: 12.