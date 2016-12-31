Sharp-shooting IMG Academy clobbers O'Gorman

Five-star recruit Trevon Duval and IMG Academy lived up to the hype Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon, laying a 92-71 shellacking on Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the Gary Munsen Tournament championship. The game was part of the Mike Miller Classic, which began Thursday in Mitchell and concluded (at least in part) in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Duval, who’s rated as the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2017 by ESPN, hit 7 of 11 shots from the field en route to a 15-point, 10-assist double-double. He did have six turnovers, but offset that stat with a couple of blocks and three steals over 24 minutes.

Keyontae Johnson scored a team-high 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting, while Emmitt Williams notched 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Aresniy Andreev and Sylvio DeSousa both posted 10 points.

Bassey, St. Anthony (TX) overpowers Washington

O’Gorman’s Matt Cartwright led all scorers with a career-high 23 points. He added an assist and three steals to his statline over 28 minutes. JP Costello, who scored a career-high 30 points against Mitchell on Thursday, finished with 14 points and four steals.

As a team, O’Gorman hit 27 of 61 shots from the field and was 4 of 19 from 3.

IMG Academy shot nearly 60 percent (38-64) from the field.

The two teams combined for 52 turnovers.

Canton 60, Gregory 37 at Winner Snowball Classic — Christian Beachler led all scorers with 20 points for Canton, while Alex DeJong added 10. Gregory picked up 10 points from Robert Vomacka.