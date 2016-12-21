Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) moves up to No. 4 in latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) moved into the top five, while La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) jumped nine spots to No. 6 in the latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

Chino Hills (Calif.) remained No. 1, as Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) moved to No. 2 and Montverde Academy (Fla.) dropped a spot to No. 3.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) rounds out the top five.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory also is factored in. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses.

After La Lumiere at No. 6 comes Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Houston Math and Science Tech, Garfield (Seattle, Wash.), and Klein Forest (Houston).