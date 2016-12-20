Sierra Canyon moves to No. 2 in Super 25 rankings, No. 15 Roselle Catholic leads three new teams

Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) is 2-0 to start the season, including a 79-49 defeat of Trenton Catholic (Trenton) as Nazreon Reid had 15 points and seven rebounds. With the fast start, the Lions moved into the Super 25 boys basketball rankings at No. 15.
The other new teams are No. 19 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) and No. 25 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.). Wasatch’s Tigers improved to 12-2 as Josip Vrankic and Emmanuel Akot each had 16 points in a 74-41 defeat of Saugus (Santa Clarita, Calif.) on Monday.
Marques Wilson set Edmond North’s career scoring record with his 1,111th point in a 77-43 defeat of Deer Creek (Edmond).
