Many of the Northern Nevada area high school wrestling teams will be in action at the 40th annual Sierra Nevada Classic wrestling tournament, Dec. 28-29 at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

The Sierra Nevada Classic features 85 teams from eight states with many of the top high school wrestlers competing.

Wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m. both days. Championship finals begin at 4 p.m. on Dec 29

Cost $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors.