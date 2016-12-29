Slam Dunk Roundup: Archbishop Wood dominates Sanford

LEWES – Archbishop Wood of Warminster, Pa., closed out a spectacular two-day run in the Slam Dunk to the Beach boys high school basketball showcase with a 72-47 victory over perennial Delaware power Sanford on Wednesday at Cape Henlopen High.

The Vikings (6-2) knocked off Roselle Catholic (N.J.) – ranked 15th in the latest USA Today Super 25 – 83-72 on Tuesday. Archbishop Wood kept it rolling against the defending Delaware state champs, building a 24-14 lead after one quarter and stretching it to 38-23 at the half.

Matt Cerutti led the Vikings with 20 points, including 3 of 4 behind the 3-point arc. Collin Gillespie added 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Keith Otto and Tyree Pickron scored 10 each.

Sanford (1-4) was led by promising 6-foot-5 freshman Jyare Davis’ 18 points and six rebounds.

Westtown School 70, Gray Collegiate 68: Mo Bamba, a spectacular 6-11 senior rated as the nation’s No. 2 high school player by ESPN, hit a layup at the buzzer and finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Moose (13-2) from West Chester, Pa., overcame the War Eagles (3-5) from West Columbia, S.C., in the night’s final game.

Bamba has yet to make a college selection, but is already seen by many as a top-five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The senior went 12 for 12 from the field and added three assists. Jake Forrester added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Arizona signee Brandon Randolph scored 13 for Westtown. Cameron Reddish, rated the nation’s No. 1 junior small forward by ESPN, added six points, five assists and four rebounds.

North Carolina signee Jalek Felton had a monster game for Gray Collegiate, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers on the way to 39 points, six rebounds and four assists. Juwan Gary, rated the No. 5 sophomore small forward by ESPN, added 16 points and eight rebounds.

St. Benedict’s Prep 70, Sagemont School 53: Syracuse signee Bourama Sidibe put up 13 points and eight rebounds as the Grey Bees (9-1) from Newark, N.J., erupted for 28 points in the first quarter and cruised past the Lions (9-6) from Weston, Fla.

St. Benedict’s also got 17 points, six rebounds and six assists from Najja Hunter and 16 points and five boards from Matthue Cotton. Sagemont was led by 13 points and six rebounds from Connecticut signee Tyler Polley and 13 points from Samir Stewart.

Bishop Loughlin 82, Paul VI Catholic 79: Cincinnati signee Keith Williams cranked out 32 points and 11 rebounds as the Lions (8-1) survived a back-and-forth battle for their second win in two days.

The lead changed hands seven times in the fourth quarter. A layup by Tyrese Gaffney gave Bishop Loughlin, from Brooklyn, an 80-76 lead with 29 seconds to play. Brandon Slater’s 3-pointer pulled Paul VI, from Fairfax, Va., within 80-79 with 19 seconds remaining.

Jordan Thomas hit two free throws to push the Lions’ lead back to 82-79 with 12 seconds to go, and the Panthers missed a potential tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds.

Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists for Bishop Loughlin, which defeated Baltimore Poly 73-67 on Tuesday. Freshman guard Jeremy Roach scored 26 for Paul VI (6-3). Anthony Harris and Slater each added 20 points.

Bishop McNamara 57, Our Savior New American 52: Johnathan McGriff had 15 points and six rebounds as the Mustangs from Forestville, Md., completed a 2-0 Slam Dunk appearance with a narrow victory over the Pioneers from Centereach, N.Y.

Garrett Kirkland added 13 points and Mahkel Mitchell contributed 11 points and six rebounds for Bishop McNamara (3-8), which slipped past Smyrna 52-49 in the showcase’s opening game on Tuesday. Boubacar Diakite, a 6-foot-8 junior who has committed to St. John’s, led Our Savior New American (4-1) with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Eleanor Roosevelt 65, St. Michael’s College School 45: Jaden Faulkner and Augustine Okafor each scored 12 points as the Raiders (3-2) from Greenbelt, Md., pulled away with a 14-3 run in the third quarter.

Harvard signee Danilo Djuricic led the Blue Leprechauns (10-6) from Toronto with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.