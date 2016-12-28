Slam Dunk to the Beach: Patrick School (N.J.) downs St. Raymond's (N.Y.)

LEWES, Del. — Minnesota signee Jamir Harris pumped in 16 points and Kentucky signee Nick Richards, a 6-11 center, added seven points and 15 rebounds as the Super 25 No. 10 Celtics (4-4) from Elizabeth, N.J., got past St. Raymond’s (2-3) from the Bronx at the Slam Dunk to the Beach boys basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High.

St. Raymond’s Isaiah Washington, signed to be Harris’ teammate at Minnesota next season, finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Bishop Loughlin 73, Baltimore Poly 67

Cincinnati signee Keith Williams finished with 26 points and six rebounds as the Lions (6-2) from Brooklyn, outlasted the Engineers (4-4).

Bishop Loughlin’s Markquise Nowell, rated the No. 14 junior point guard by ESPN, added 16 points. Tyrese Gaffney contributed 15.

Temple signee De’Vondre Perry led Baltimore Poly with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Demetrius Mims added 21 points and Torrin Stephens had 12 points and six rebounds.

Bishop McNamara 52, Smyrna 49

A fast start wasn’t enough to sustain Delaware’s No. 2-ranked team, as Smyrna lost 52-49 to Bishop McNamara of Forestville, Md.

The Eagles (5-1) jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter, as they shot 7 of 13 from the floor (53.8 percent) and hit three 3-pointers.

Bishop McNamara (2-8) quickly closed the gap, outscoring Smyrna 22-9 in the second quarter to lead 31-26 at halftime. The Mustangs stretched the margin to 47-38 after three quarters.

Caleb Matthews and Jaymeir Garnett led Smyrna with 13 points each. Garnett added a team-high six rebounds, and Dymere Richardson scored 12 points. Azubuike Nwanko, the Eagles’ promising 7-foot junior center, hit all four of his shots from the field and finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Bishop McNamara got 21 points from Garrett Kirkland, 14 from Makhi Mitchell and 11 from Johnathan McGriff.