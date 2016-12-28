Slam Dunk to the Beach: Super 25 teams Roselle Catholic, Neumann-Goretti fall

LEWES, Del. – A pair of Super 25 teams lost Tuesday night on the first day of the Slam Dunk to the Beach boys basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High.

Archbishop Wood 83, Roselle Catholic 72

Collin Gillespie’s 21 point led four scorers in double figures as the Vikings (5-2) from Warminster, Pa., survived a fourth-quarter rally to knock off the Lions (3-1) from Roselle, N.J., who are ranked No. 15 in the Super 25.

Tyree Pickron scored 19, and Matt Cerutti and Andrew Funk each added 15 as Archbishop Wood built a 65-47 lead through three quarters.

Nazeron Reid, ranked the No. 6 junior power forward by ESPN, led Roselle with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Kahlil Whitney scored 19 and Temple signee Nate Pierre-Louis added 17 points and four assists for Roselle.

Paul VI Catholic 56, Neumann-Goretti 50

Pittsburgh signee Aaron Thompson finished with 11 points, six assists and five steals as the Panthers (7-1) from Fairfax, Va., downed the Saints (2-4) from Philadelphia, who are ranked No. 17 in the Super 25.

Brandon Slater, rated the No. 10 junior small forward by ESPN, added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jeremy Roach also scored 14 for Paul VI.

Point guard Quade Green, a Kentucky signee, was not in the lineup for Neumann-Goretti. The Saints got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Villanova signee Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree and 11 points and seven boards from Mike Milsip.