Son of Arizona coach Sean Miller carving own basketball path at Salpointe

Cameron Miller doesn’t have to go far to get insight into how he’s playing.

His father, University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller, will let him know.

“He gives me little things to work on that I feel that nobody else can tell me,” the Tucson Salpointe Catholic 6-foot-1 senior guard said. “He gives me more perspective. If I had a rough game, he gives me advice.”

Miller, who has a scholarship offer from Youngstown State in Ohio and would like to play college ball back East, is like a coach on the court for Salpointe.

He helped the Lancers erase a double-digit deficit in the second half, before losing to host Mesa Mountain View 72-68 in overtime on Wednesday in the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge.

Miller’s steal and layup in the final minute of regulation tied the score. His shot as time expired was blocked. Miller, who fouled out in the four-minute OT period, had 18 points and three assists. He was 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

He said while his father breaks down his game, his grandfather, John Miller, a former Pennsylvania high school coach, taught him how to shoot free throws.

“He really started me with how to shoot the ball, so I give credit to him for that one,” Cameron said.

Salpointe coach Brian Holstrom said calls Sean Miller the model parent. He lets Holstrom coach and doesn’t try to interfere with input.

“No feedback, no distractions,” Holstrom said. “It’s exactly what you’d expect.

“You can tell his son is a coach’s kid. He has a high IQ. But (Sean) is hands-off, which is awesome.”

Amy Miller, Cameron’s mom, said that Sean will break down Cameron’s game at home.

“He waits until Cameron gets home,” Amy said. “But he’s good.”

Their youngest son, Braden, is a freshman on the junior varsity team. Doctors have examined his growth plate and believe he’ll be the tallest.

“He said, ‘Mom, tell Cameron that the doctor said I’m going to be taller than him,'” Amy said.

This was Salpointe’s second close loss in two Visit Mesa Challenge games. On Tuesday, Salpointe lost to Sandy (Utah) Alta 74-72. Miller had 22 points and sophomore forward Majok Deng had 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Salpointe has been through the Visit Mesa Challenge in years past, struggling to win games. But, in the end, it makes it a stronger team down the stretch.

“It seems like our kids developed some confidence in the second half (against Mountain View),” Holstrom said.

