Southern Cal QB commit Matt Corral: I'm not transferring to IMG

USC quarterback commit Matt Corral says he is not leaving Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) for IMG Academy in Florida.

Corral, ranked as the No. 2 pro style QB and No. 7 overall player in Class of 2018, took to Twitter to address what he termed rumors about a potential transfer.

He also noted that teammates Mycah Pittman, Bo Calvert and Zach Carbonnet also aren’t leaving the school, either.

Calvert, a top-20 outside linebacker, also is a USC commit; Pittman is a wide receiver in the Class of 2019 and Carbonnet is a running back in the Class of 2019.

For the rumors, I am NOT transferring to IMG. @MycahPittman @bo_calvert @zachcharbon arent leaving either. Dont listen to the rumors. — M A T T Y I C E™ (@corral_matt) December 21, 2016

Oaks christian is where i belong, with my brothers! @MycahPittman @bo_calvert — M A T T Y I C E™ (@corral_matt) December 21, 2016

Corral, who is 6-3, 205, threw for more than 3,000 yards this season with 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 235 attempts. He has 74 touchdowns passes in his career and just 15 interceptions.