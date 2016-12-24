Stacked slate of teams promises great Blue and Gold tournament

A southwest Missouri tradition for seven decades tips off for a 71st time the day after Christmas.

The Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament features 32 high school boys basketball teams for four days of all-day hoops on the campus of Missouri State University. It’s an after-Christmas tradition for many families to see how well teams from small schools can hang with the big boys, and which teams look to be in playoff form early in the season.

Republic (5-1) will play in its 60th Blue and Gold and holds the No. 1 overall seed in the Blue Division. The Tigers will attempt to win a sixth Blue and Gold championship.

Coach Trevyor Fisher appreciated Republic receiving the No. 1 seed.

“It’s quite an honor, obviously, to be a No. 1 seed in the Blue and Gold in such a historic tournament,” Fisher said.

Republic beat Waynesville 61-44 Wednesday night with four players scoring in double figures, led by Broc Smith with 18 points.

Fisher first began attending the Blue and Gold Tournament as a Greenwood water boy under the direction of former Blue Jays coach Mark Fisher, father of the Republic coach and now athletic director at Drury University. Fisher appreciates the tournament’s history.

“To be a part of that as a coach and to have a team that hopefully can contend to make a run for a title is very special,” Fisher said.

Glendale (3-4) holds the No. 2 seed in the Blue Division coming off a fourth place finish in the Under Armour Challenge division of the Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Florida. The high-sconing Falcons are led by junior guards Monty Johal, who scores 25.3 points per game, and Jordan Walton with 17.3 points per game.

Reigning Class 2 state champion Hartville enters the tournament 8-0 as the No. 1 ranked Class 2 team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings. Hartville holds quality wins over Clever, Fair Grove and Hazelwood Central headed into the tournament.

Parkview (5-3) holds the No. 4 seed in the Blue Division in head coach Landon Cornish’s second year with the program.

“We got a No. 4 seed. We’re fortunate to get that,” Cornish said. “I’m excited about that, because it’s my first year I get to coach in that tournament, so it’s a pretty special deal.”

For the first time since 1994, Springfield Catholic will play in the Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament. Coach Tony Armstrong explained the No. 6 seed Fightin’ Irish are fired up to have a chance to play in the home arena of the Missouri State Bears.

“Our kids are excited about playing in the Blue and Gold. We play at Hammons in the first game. If we win that—that’s probably key in motivating them more than anything—if they can win that one, the next night they get to play at JQH,” Armstrong said.

At the end of the opening round, all winner’s bracket games move to JQH Arena for the remaining three days of tournament play, and consolation games will be held at Hammons Student Center. Passes for all four days of the tournament may be purchased at the JQH Arena box offices. Adult passes are $30 and student passes are $20.

71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Basketball Tournament

Opening round games Dec. 26

Blue Division

All games at Hammons Student Center

9:30 a.m. (8)Marshfield vs. Crane

11 a.m. (1)Republic vs. Mt. Vernon

12:30 p.m. (5)Clever vs. Aurora

2 p.m. (4)Parkview vs. Willow Springs

5 p.m. (7)Mansfield vs. Spokane

6:30 p.m. (2)Glendale vs. Branson

8 p.m. (6)Springfield Catholic vs. Skyline

9:30 p.m. (3)Hartville vs. Ava

Gold Division

All games at JQH Arena

9:30 a.m. (8)Reeds Spring vs. Greenwood

11 a.m. (1)Nixa vs. Strafford

12:30 p.m. (5)Fair Grove vs. West Plains

2 p.m. (4)Ozark vs. Buffalo

5 p.m. (7)Lebanon vs. Willard

6:30 p.m. (2)Bolivar vs. Camdenton

8 p.m. (6)Rogersville vs. Stockton

9:30 p.m. (3)Mountain Grove vs. Hollister