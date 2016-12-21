Star-studded roster revealed for USA Football Under-19 team

Kenny Sanchez has not lost in two years as head coach at Super 25 national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). Now he hopes to bring that success to the international stage.
Sanchez is the head coach for USA Football’s Under-19 team that was announced Wednesday. The team will play Canada’s Under-19 team on Jan. 28 in the North American Championship in Orlando at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex. A game between the U-18 teams will precede the U-19 game.
The U-19 roster includes 56 players from 21 states,
Canada and the United States have split four meetings in International Federation of American Football (IFAF) gold medal games. Canada beat Team USA 24-6 in the Under-19 World Championships in July in China.
“We’ll have our team clearly understand what we want accomplished and let them play and have fun,” said Sanchez, who will be joined by his Bishop Gorman coaching staff. “We live in the greatest country on earth. Any time that a coach or an athlete can represent the United States and wear ‘U.S.A.,’ it’s special.”
The roster includes a number of high-level recruits, including Georgia commits De’Andre Swift and Malik Herring, Ohio State commit Chase Young, Oklahoma commits Jalen Reagor an Charleston Rambo, Alabama quarterback commit Mac Jones, Notre Dame quarterback commit Avery Davis, Penn State commits Fed Hansard and D.J. Brown and many others.
Here is the roster released Wednesday:
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Ht
|
Wt
|
Hometown
|
High School
|College
|
Christopher Allen
|
LB
|
6-3
|
234
|
Baton Rouge, La.
|
Southern Lab
|
Undecided
|
Pierce Banbury
|
OL
|
6-2
|
290
|
Fairfax, Va.
|
Oakton
|
Navy
|
Trajan Bandy
|
DB
|
5-9
|
179
|
Miami, Fla.
|
Christopher Columbus
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
Viktor Beach
|
OL
|
6-5
|
305
|
Ft. Meyers, Fla.
|
Bishop Verot
|
Central Florida
|
Dallas Blacklock Jr.
|
DB
|
5-10
|
170
|
Houston, Texas
|
Sharpstown
|
Undecided
|
Elijah Blades
|
DB
|
6-2
|
180
|
Pasadena, Calif.
|
John Muir
|
Florida
|
Ben Brown
|
OL
|
6-5
|
290
|
Vicksburg, Miss.
|
Saint Aloysius
|
Ole Miss
|
D.J. Brown
|
DB
|
5-9
|
180
|
College Park, Ga.
|
Creekside
|
Penn State
|
Joshua Brown
|
LB
|
6-2
|
235
|
Long Beach, Calif.
|
Long Beach Poly
|
Undecided
|
Tre’ Bugg
|
DB
|
6-0
|
175
|
Gilbert, Ariz.
|
Williams Field
|
Undecided
|
Jamire Calvin
|
WR
|
5-10
|
155
|
Altadena, Calif.
|
Cathedral
|
Undecided
|
Josh Clarke
|
LB
|
6-2
|
218
|
New Orleans, La.
|
Riverdale
|
Ole Miss
|
DeeJay Dallas
|
ATH
|
6-0
|
195
|
Brunswick, Ga.
|
Glynn Academy
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
Avery Davis
|
QB
|
6-0
|
192
|
Cedar Hill, Texas
|
Cedar Hill
|
Notre Dame
|
Matt Dotson
|
TE
|
6-5
|
230
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
Archbishop Moeller
|
Michigan State
|
Tyler Dunning
|
LB
|
6-1
|
240
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
St. Thomas Aquinas
|
Mississippi State
|
Evan Fields
|
DB
|
6-2
|
190
|
Oklahoma City, Okla.
|
Midwest City
|
Undecided
|
Jon Ford
|
DL
|
6-4
|
275
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
Dillard
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
Dillan Gibbons
|
OL
|
6-5
|
295
|
Clearwater, Fla.
|
Northside Christian
|
Notre Dame
|
Taquon Graham
|
DL
|
6-3
|
265
|
Temple, Texas
|
Temple
|
Texas
|
Kendrick Green
|
DL
|
6-3
|
280
|
Peoria, Ill.
|
Peoria
|
Undecided
|
Fred Hansard
|
DL
|
6-3
|
307
|
Burlington, N.J.
|
The Hun School
|
Penn State
|
Marquis Hayes
|
OL
|
6-6
|
320
|
Maryland Heights, Mo.
|
Pattonville Senior
|
Oklahoma
|
David Heaton III
|
P
|
6-0
|
165
|
Humble, Texas
|
Atascocita
|
Undecided
|
C.J. Henderson
|
DB
|
6-1
|
180
|
Miami, Fla.
|
Christopher Columbus
|
Undecided
|
Malik Herring
|
DL
|
6-4
|
275
|
Forsyth, Ga.
|
Mary Persons
|
Georgia
|
Riko Jeffers
|
LB
|
6-0
|
230
|
Dallas, Texas
|
Sachse
|
Texas Tech
|
Rahyme Johnson
|
LB
|
6-3
|
210
|
Los Angeles, Calif.
|
Bishop Mora Salesian
|
Undecided
|
Deonte Johnson
|
DL
|
6-5
|
240
|
Sacramento, Calif.
|
Luther Burbank
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
Johnny Johnson III
|
WR
|
6-0
|
190
|
Chandler, Ariz.
|
Chandler
|
Oregon
|
Thomas Johnston
|
LB
|
6-2
|
225
|
Spanish Fort, Ala.
|
Spanish Fort
|
Undecided
|
Mac Jones
|
QB
|
6-3
|
190
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
The Bolles School
|
Alabama
|
Jaxson Kirkland
|
OL
|
6-5
|
318
|
Portland, Ore.
|
Jesuit
|
UCLA
|
John Kirven
|
DL
|
6-6
|
245
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
Woodberry Forest
|
Virginia
|
Khalan Laborn
|
RB
|
5-10
|
210
|
Chesapeake, Va.
|
Bishop Sullivan
|
Florida State
|
Deommo Lenoir
|
DB
|
6-0
|
190
|
Los Angeles, Calif.
|
Bishop Mora Salesian
|
Oregon
|
Eddie Lewis
|
WR
|
6-2
|
185
|
New York, N.Y.
|
Mater Dei Prep
|
Undecided
|
Alexander Marshall
|
WR
|
6-7
|
245
|
Andover, Mass.
|
Bridgton Academy
|
Florida State
|
Jalen McKenzie
|
OL
|
6-6
|
285
|
Walnut Creek, Calif.
|
Clayton Valley Charter
|
Undecided
|
Xavier Newman
|
OL
|
6-3
|
275
|
DeSoto, Texas
|
DeSoto
|
Colorado
|
Axel Nyembwe
|
DL
|
6-1
|
300
|
Bethesda, Md.
|
The Avalon School
|
Duke
|
Michael Onyemaobi
|
WR
|
6-1
|
185
|
Murrieta, Calif.
|
Chaparral
|
California
|
Idris Patterson
|
OL
|
6-5
|
280
|
Silver Spring, Md.
|
The Avalon School
|
Undecided
|
Nick Pickett
|
DB
|
6-2
|
180
|
Los Angeles, Calif.
|
Bishop Mora Salesian
|
Undecided
|
Charleston Rambo
|
WR
|
6-2
|
176
|
Dallas, Texas
|
Cedar Hill
|
Oklahoma
|
Jalen Reagor
|
WR
|
6-0
|
185
|
Waxahachie, Texas
|
Waxahachie
|
Oklahoma
|
Greg Rogers
|
DL
|
6-4
|
305
|
Las Vegas, Nev.
|
Arbor View
|
Undecided
|
Justin Shaffer
|
OL
|
6-6
|
355
|
Ellenwood, Ga.
|
Cedar Grove
|
Georgia
|
Laviska Shenault
|
WR
|
6-1
|
205
|
DeSoto, Texas
|
DeSoto
|
Colorado
|
Lindell Stone
|
QB
|
6-3
|
205
|
Woodbury Forest, Va.
|
Woodbury Forest
|
Virginia
|
D’Andre Swift
|
RB
|
5-10
|
210
|
Philadelphia, Pa.
|
St. Joseph’s Prep
|
Georgia
|
Jonathan Taylor
|
RB
|
5-11
|
210
|
Salem, N.J.
|
Salem
|
Wisconsin
|
Alijah Vera-Tucker
|
OL
|
6-5
|
295
|
Oakland, Calif.
|
Bishop O’Dowd
|
Southern Cal
|
Kary Vincent Jr.
|
DB
|
5-11
|
172
|
Port Arthur, La.
|
Memorial
|
LSU
|
Chase Young
|
DL
|
6-5
|
240
|
Hyattsville, Md.
|
DeMatha Catholic
|
Ohio State
|
Cristian Zendejas
|
K
|
5-9
|
160
|
Chandler, Ariz.
|
Perry
|
Arizona State
