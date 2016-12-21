Menu

Star-studded roster revealed for USA Football Under-19 team

Bishop Gorman Gaels head coach Kenny Sanchez addresses the team after the game against the Cedar Hill Longhorns at Longhorn Stadium. Bishop Gorman won 44-14.

Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez addresses the team after a victory this season.

Kenny Sanchez has not lost in two years as head coach at Super 25 national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). Now he hopes to bring that success to the international stage.

Sanchez is the head coach for USA Football’s Under-19 team that was announced Wednesday. The team will play Canada’s Under-19 team on Jan. 28 in the North American Championship in Orlando at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex. A game between the U-18 teams will precede the U-19 game.

The U-19 roster includes 56 players from 21 states,

Canada and the United States have split four meetings in International Federation of American Football (IFAF) gold medal games. Canada beat Team USA 24-6 in the Under-19 World Championships in July in China.

“We’ll have our team clearly understand what we want accomplished and let them play and have fun,” said Sanchez, who will be joined by his Bishop Gorman coaching staff. “We live in the greatest country on earth. Any time that a coach or an athlete can represent the United States and wear ‘U.S.A.,’ it’s special.”

The roster includes a number of high-level recruits, including Georgia commits De’Andre Swift and Malik Herring, Ohio State commit Chase Young, Oklahoma commits Jalen Reagor an Charleston Rambo, Alabama quarterback commit Mac Jones, Notre Dame quarterback commit Avery Davis, Penn State commits Fed Hansard and D.J. Brown and many others.

Here is the roster released Wednesday:

Name
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
High School
 College
Christopher Allen
LB
6-3
234
Baton Rouge, La.
Southern Lab
Undecided
Pierce Banbury
OL
6-2
290
Fairfax, Va.
Oakton
Navy
Trajan Bandy
DB
5-9
179
Miami, Fla.
Christopher Columbus
Miami (Fla.)
Viktor Beach
OL
6-5
305
Ft. Meyers, Fla.
Bishop Verot
Central Florida
Dallas Blacklock Jr.
DB
5-10
170
Houston, Texas
Sharpstown
Undecided
Elijah Blades
DB
6-2
180
Pasadena, Calif.
John Muir
Florida
Ben Brown
OL
6-5
290
Vicksburg, Miss.
Saint Aloysius
Ole Miss
D.J. Brown
DB
5-9
180
College Park, Ga.
Creekside
Penn State
Joshua Brown
LB
6-2
235
Long Beach, Calif.
Long Beach Poly
Undecided
Tre’ Bugg
DB
6-0
175
Gilbert, Ariz.
Williams Field
Undecided
Jamire Calvin
WR
5-10
155
Altadena, Calif.
Cathedral
Undecided
Josh Clarke
LB
6-2
218
New Orleans, La.
Riverdale
Ole Miss
DeeJay Dallas
ATH
6-0
195
Brunswick, Ga.
Glynn Academy
Miami (Fla.)
Avery Davis
QB
6-0
192
Cedar Hill, Texas
Cedar Hill
Notre Dame
Matt Dotson
TE
6-5
230
Cincinnati, Ohio
Archbishop Moeller
Michigan State
Tyler Dunning
LB
6-1
240
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
St. Thomas Aquinas
Mississippi State
Evan Fields
DB
6-2
190
Oklahoma City, Okla.
Midwest City
Undecided
Jon Ford
DL
6-4
275
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Dillard
Miami (Fla.)
Dillan Gibbons
OL
6-5
295
Clearwater, Fla.
Northside Christian
Notre Dame
Taquon Graham
DL
6-3
265
Temple, Texas
Temple
Texas
Kendrick Green
DL
6-3
280
Peoria, Ill.
Peoria
Undecided
Fred Hansard
DL
6-3
307
Burlington, N.J.
The Hun School
Penn State
Marquis Hayes
OL
6-6
320
Maryland Heights, Mo.
Pattonville Senior
Oklahoma
David Heaton III
P
6-0
165
Humble, Texas
Atascocita
Undecided
C.J. Henderson
DB
6-1
180
Miami, Fla.
Christopher Columbus
Undecided
Malik Herring
DL
6-4
275
Forsyth, Ga.
Mary Persons
Georgia
Riko Jeffers
LB
6-0
230
Dallas, Texas
Sachse
Texas Tech
Rahyme Johnson
LB
6-3
210
Los Angeles, Calif.
Bishop Mora Salesian
Undecided
Deonte Johnson
DL
6-5
240
Sacramento, Calif.
Luther Burbank
Miami (Fla.)
Johnny Johnson III
WR
6-0
190
Chandler, Ariz.
Chandler
Oregon
Thomas Johnston
LB
6-2
225
Spanish Fort, Ala.
Spanish Fort
Undecided
Mac Jones
QB
6-3
190
Jacksonville, Fla.
The Bolles School
Alabama
Jaxson Kirkland
OL
6-5
318
Portland, Ore.
Jesuit
UCLA
John Kirven
DL
6-6
245
Raleigh, N.C.
Woodberry Forest
Virginia
Khalan Laborn
RB
5-10
210
Chesapeake, Va.
Bishop Sullivan
Florida State
Deommo Lenoir
DB
6-0
190
Los Angeles, Calif.
Bishop Mora Salesian
Oregon
Eddie Lewis
WR
6-2
185
New York, N.Y.
Mater Dei Prep
Undecided
Alexander Marshall
WR
6-7
245
Andover, Mass.
Bridgton Academy
Florida State
Jalen McKenzie
OL
6-6
285
Walnut Creek, Calif.
Clayton Valley Charter
Undecided
Xavier Newman
OL
6-3
275
DeSoto, Texas
DeSoto
Colorado
Axel Nyembwe
DL
6-1
300
Bethesda, Md.
The Avalon School
Duke
Michael Onyemaobi
WR
6-1
185
Murrieta, Calif.
Chaparral
California
Idris Patterson
OL
6-5
280
Silver Spring, Md.
The Avalon School
Undecided
Nick Pickett
DB
6-2
180
Los Angeles, Calif.
Bishop Mora Salesian
Undecided
Charleston Rambo
WR
6-2
176
Dallas, Texas
Cedar Hill
Oklahoma
Jalen Reagor
WR
6-0
185
Waxahachie, Texas
Waxahachie
Oklahoma
Greg Rogers
DL
6-4
305
Las Vegas, Nev.
Arbor View
Undecided
Justin Shaffer
OL
6-6
355
Ellenwood, Ga.
Cedar Grove
Georgia
Laviska Shenault
WR
6-1
205
DeSoto, Texas
DeSoto
Colorado
Lindell Stone
QB
6-3
205
Woodbury Forest, Va.
Woodbury Forest
Virginia
D’Andre Swift
RB
5-10
210
Philadelphia, Pa.
St. Joseph’s Prep
Georgia
Jonathan Taylor
RB
5-11
210
Salem, N.J.
Salem
Wisconsin
Alijah Vera-Tucker
OL
6-5
295
Oakland, Calif.
Bishop O’Dowd
Southern Cal
Kary Vincent Jr.
DB
5-11
172
Port Arthur, La.
Memorial
LSU
Chase Young
DL
6-5
240
Hyattsville, Md.
DeMatha Catholic
Ohio State
Cristian Zendejas
K
5-9
160
Chandler, Ariz.
Perry
Arizona State
 

