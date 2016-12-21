Star-studded roster revealed for USA Football Under-19 team

Kenny Sanchez has not lost in two years as head coach at Super 25 national champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). Now he hopes to bring that success to the international stage.

Sanchez is the head coach for USA Football’s Under-19 team that was announced Wednesday. The team will play Canada’s Under-19 team on Jan. 28 in the North American Championship in Orlando at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex. A game between the U-18 teams will precede the U-19 game.

The U-19 roster includes 56 players from 21 states,

Canada and the United States have split four meetings in International Federation of American Football (IFAF) gold medal games. Canada beat Team USA 24-6 in the Under-19 World Championships in July in China.

“We’ll have our team clearly understand what we want accomplished and let them play and have fun,” said Sanchez, who will be joined by his Bishop Gorman coaching staff. “We live in the greatest country on earth. Any time that a coach or an athlete can represent the United States and wear ‘U.S.A.,’ it’s special.”

The roster includes a number of high-level recruits, including Georgia commits De’Andre Swift and Malik Herring, Ohio State commit Chase Young, Oklahoma commits Jalen Reagor an Charleston Rambo, Alabama quarterback commit Mac Jones, Notre Dame quarterback commit Avery Davis, Penn State commits Fed Hansard and D.J. Brown and many others.

Here is the roster released Wednesday: