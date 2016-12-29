Steph Curry on LaMelo Ball mid-court shot: 'That was some confidence right there'

We’re nearing a point where the exploits of the Ball brothers from Chino Hills (Calif.) will reach legend status.

Quick recap: Lonzo, now a star at UCLA, was the 2015-16 ALL-USA Player of the Year; LiAngelo drops crazy point totals; and the youngest, LaMelo, enjoys casually pulling up from midcourt after calling his shot, by pointing to the line.

Now, NBA superstar Steph Curry has taken notice, and even he is talking about the youngest Ball brother. That follows Curry telling a defender where he was going to shoot from. It’s possible he was just calling for a screen, but …

“That was some confidence right there,” Curry said following the Warriors’ win against Toronto. “I wonder if he’s done it before and missed it. This is the highlight-driven generation. That right there was pretty unbelievable, though, for him to call his shot like Babe Ruth and knock it down and act like it doesn’t happen. So a shoutout to him.”

No. 6 Chino Hills will put its perfect record on the line –as well as the Huskies’ 49-game winning streak –Thursday night against Pleasant Grove (Utah).