Steph Curry on LaMelo Ball mid-court shot: 'That was some confidence right there'

We’re nearing a point where the legend of the Chino Hills (Calif.) Ball brothers will reach legend status.

Quick recap: Lonzo, now a star at UCLA, was the 2015-16 ALL-USA Player of the Year; LiAngelo drops crazy point totals; and the youngest, LaMelo, enjoys casually pulling up from midcourt.

Now, NBA superstar Steph Curry has taken notice, and even he is talking about the youngest Ball brother.

“That was some confidence right there,” Curry said following the Warriors’ win against Toronto. “That right there was pretty unbelievable, though, for him to call his shot like Babe Ruth and knock it down and act like it doesn’t happen. So a shoutout to him.”

No. 6 Chino Hills will put its perfect record on the line—as well as the Huskies’ 45-game winning streak—Thursday night against Pleasant Grove (Utah).