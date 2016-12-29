Menu
Sunnyslope's Jaran Whitfield banks in 70-footer as time expires to win game

Jaran Whitfield, holding plaque at another tournament, banked in a buzzer-beater 70 footer to beat King in Visit Mesa Challenge

In what might go down as the play of the boys basketball season, Phoenix Sunnyslope guard Jaran Whitfield took an inbounds pass under his basket, took a couple of dribbles and let loose.

He banked in a 70-footer that gave Sunnyslope a 39-38 victory over King’s School of Seattle on Wednesday in the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mesa Mountain View.

Corey Kispert’s shot gave King a 38-36 lead with time about to run out.

Without a timeout, Sunnyslope got the ball quickly to Whitfield.

“I saw the clock running down and in my head I thought if I took a couple of dribbles and let it fly, it would have a shot, and luckily it went down,” Whitefield said.

His father, Marty, went to Twitter to give credit to Jaran’s mom for being to hit a shot like that to win the game.

Afterward, teammates mobbed Whitfield on the court.

“It just felt so surreal,” he said. “I couldn’t believe that the shot went down.”

