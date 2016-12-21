Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 5

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

Saint Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.), 11 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 12 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 15 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 42 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 44 Saint Patrick (Hillside, N.J.), 55 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 65 Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Md.), 85 Sacred Heart (Waterbury, Conn.), 87 Roselle Catholic (N.J.), 112

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), 3 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 7 Greensboro Day (N.C.), 23 Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.), 27 Madison Prep (Baton Rouge, La.), 39 Memphis East, 48 Norcross (Ga.), 58 Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.), 69 Meridian (Miss.), 71 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 75

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 6 Simeon (Chicago), 13 North Central (Indianapolis), 18 Apple Valley (Minn.), 19 Detroit Jesuit, 21 Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 22 Champlin Park (Minn.), 24 Omaha South, 28 Chaminade (St. Louis), 32 Gretna (Neb.), 36

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Houston Math Science & Tech (Texas), 8 Klein Forest (Houston), 10 Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 16 George Washington (Denver), 17 Dekaney (Spring, Texas), 26 Allen (Texas), 34 Cherokee Trail (Aurora, Colo.), 3 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), 37 Bishop Miege (Shawnee, Kan.), 46 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 49

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska