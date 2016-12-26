Super 25 Final Regional Football Rankings: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

1. Cass Tech, Detroit (14-0)

2. Trinity, Louisville (15-0)

3. East St. Louis, Ill. (14-0)

4. Kimberly, Wis. (14-0)

5. Derby, Kansas (13-0)

6. Carmel, Ind. (10-4)

7. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (10-5)

8. Totino-Grace, Fridley, Minn. (13-0)

9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (12-1)

10. Martinsburg, W.Va. (14-0)

