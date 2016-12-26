Super 25 Final Regional Football Rankings: Midwest

Menu

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

1.       Cass Tech, Detroit (14-0)
2.       Trinity, Louisville (15-0)
3.       East St. Louis, Ill. (14-0)
4.       Kimberly, Wis. (14-0)
5.       Derby, Kansas (13-0)
6.       Carmel, Ind. (10-4)
7.       St. Xavier, Cincinnati (10-5)
8.       Totino-Grace, Fridley, Minn. (13-0)
9.       Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (12-1)
10.     Martinsburg, W.Va. (14-0)

