Super 25 Final Regional Football Rankings: Midwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
1. Cass Tech, Detroit (14-0)
2. Trinity, Louisville (15-0)
3. East St. Louis, Ill. (14-0)
4. Kimberly, Wis. (14-0)
5. Derby, Kansas (13-0)
6. Carmel, Ind. (10-4)
7. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (10-5)
8. Totino-Grace, Fridley, Minn. (13-0)
9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa (12-1)
10. Martinsburg, W.Va. (14-0)
OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ