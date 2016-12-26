Super 25 Final Regional Football Rankings: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (11-0)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (13-2)
3. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (14-1)
4. Roswell, Ga. (14-1)
5. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (14-0)
6. Hoover, Ala. (12-2)
7. Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C. (15-0)
8. Cartersville, Ga. (15-0)
9. Cocoa, Fla. (12-1)
10. McGill-Toolen, Mobile, Ala. (13-1)
