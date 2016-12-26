Super 25 Final Regional Football Rankings: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
1. DeSoto, Texas (16-0)
2. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (15-1)
3. Edna Karr, New Orleans (14-0)
4. Clinton, Miss. (14-1)
5. Steele, Cibolo, Texas (14-2)
6. Union, Tulsa, Okla. (11-2)
7. The Woodlands, Texas (15-1)
8. Fayetteville, Ark. (12-1)
9. Rio Rancho, N.M. (13-0)
10. Allen, Texas (14-1)
