Super 25 Final Regional Football Rankings: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

1. DeSoto, Texas (16-0)

2. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (15-1)

3. Edna Karr, New Orleans (14-0)

4. Clinton, Miss. (14-1)

5. Steele, Cibolo, Texas (14-2)

6. Union, Tulsa, Okla. (11-2)

7. The Woodlands, Texas (15-1)

8. Fayetteville, Ark. (12-1)

9. Rio Rancho, N.M. (13-0)

10. Allen, Texas (14-1)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

West

Midwest