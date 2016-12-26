Super 25 Final Regional Football Rankings: West

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

1. Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (15-0)

2. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (13-2)

3. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (13-1)

4. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (11-2)

5. Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (14-1)

6. Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz. (14-0)

7. Cathedral Catholic, San Diego (15-0)

8. Chandler, Ariz. (12-2)

9. Saint Louis, Honolulu (10-1)

10. West Linn, Ore. (14-0)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

Midwest