Super 25 Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

1. Patrick School, Hillside, N.J. (2-0)

2. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (5-0)

3. Roselle Catholic, Roselle, N.J. (2-0)

4. Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (2-1)

5. Hudson Catholic, Jersey City (1-1)

6. Lincoln, Brooklyn, N.Y. (7-0)

7. Gonzaga, Washington, D.C. (4-1)

8. St. Anthony, Jersey City, N.J. (2-0)

9. Cardinal Hayes, Bronx, N.Y. (5-0)

10. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (5-2)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (9-0)

2. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (10-0)

3. Oak Hill, Mouth of Wilson, Va. (15-1)

4. Norcross, Ga. (9-1)

5. Greensboro Day, Greensboro, N.C. (15-0)

6. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (5-1)

7. Natchitoches Central, Natchitoches, La. (13-1)

8. Austin, Decatur, Ala. (11-0)

9. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (7-2)

10. Memphis East, Memphis (8-1)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Sunrise Christian Academy, Wichita, Kan. (11-2)

2. Wasatch Academy, Mount Pleasant (12-2)

3. Klein Forest, Houston (15-0)

4. Edmond North, Okla. (6-0)

5. Bishop Miege, Shawnee Mission, Kan. (4-0)

6. Sam Houston, Houston, (17-0)

7. Lone Peak, Highland, Utah (5-2)

8. Mills, Little Rock, Ark., (8-1)

9. George Washington, Denver, Colo. (8-1)

10. Rock Canyon, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (9-1)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska

1. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (6-0)

2. Chino Hills, Calif. (10-0)

3. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (11-0)

4. Findlay Prep, Las Vegas (15-0)

5. Nathan Hale, Seattle (5-0)

6. Shadow Mountain, Phoenix (11-0)

7. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance, Calif. (6-1)

8. Fairfax, Los Angeles (5-0)

9. Garfield, Seattle (7-0)

10. Santa Margarita, Rancho Santa Margarita (5-1)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota

1. La Lumiere, La Porte, Ind. (10-0)

2. Simeon, Chicago (6-0)

3. Curie, Chicago (9-0)

4. Sunrise Christian, Wichita, Kan. (11-2)

5. Westerville South, Westerville, Ohio (7-0)

6. Evanston, Ill. (11-1)

7. North Central, Indianapolis (5-0)

8. West, Iowa City, Iowa (5-0)

9. Grand Rapids Christian, Grand Rapids, Mich. (2-0)

10. Bowling Green, Ky. (6-1)