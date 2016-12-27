Super 25 Regional Football Computer Rankings -- Final

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey.

The regional rankings mirror the geographic areas of the expert rankings, which you can find here. Numbers after each school are where the team is ranked nationally, according to the computer.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 9 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), 14 Paramus Catholic (Paramus, N.J.), 40 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.), 46 Darien (Conn.), 49 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 61 Troy (N.Y.), 75 Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia), 80 Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 84 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 92

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 4 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), 5 Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), 12 Cartersville (Ga.), 21 Hoover (Ala.), 37 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 41 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.), 43 Whitehaven (Memphis), 50 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), 51 Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.), 54

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Ill.), 13 East St. Louis (Ill.), 15 Cass Tech (Detroit), 16 Trinity (Louisville), 18 Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.), 24 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.), 29 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.), 30 Elk River (Minn.), 34 Saint Xavier (Cincinnati), 35 Park Ridge-Maine South (Park Ridge, Ill.), 38

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

DeSoto (Texas), 7 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), 8 West Orange-Stark (Orange, Texas), 22 The Woodlands (Texas), 26 Edna Karr (New Orleans), 31 Aledo (Texas), 32 Fayetteville (Ark.), 39 Allen (Texas), 45 Rio Rancho (N.M.), 57 Clinton (Miss.), 63

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming