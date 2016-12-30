Teen recovering from liver transplant signs one-day contract with Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls added some extra toughness to their bench for Wednesday night’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The team announced the one-day signing of Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) High School student Bennie “Trey” Flowers in partnership with Make-A-Wish Oregon and Illinois.

Trey, 17, suffered acute liver failure in the spring of 2015 and received a liver transplant. His doctors at Stanford University nicknamed Trey “The Rockstar” after he recovered three months faster than they expected, according to a news release from the Bulls.

Trey, who is originally from Kansas City, Mo., grew up idolizing the Bulls and dreamed of playing basketball in the same arena as his favorite player, Michael Jordan. Make-A-Wish wanted to make his dream a reality.

“I’m excited to be a part of the organization. I’ve always admired Dwyane Wade and am eager to experience the game at the United Center,” said Trey. “They tell me I’m a fighter because of what I’ve overcome. I look forward to bringing that fighting spirit to the Bulls.”

Trey signed his contract Wednesday morning. From there, he met the players, toured the team’s practice facility and watched their shootaround in preparation for the Bulls’ game against the Nets Wednesday night.

Trey’s contract also stipulated that he would periodically high-five his teammates upon reasonable request.

