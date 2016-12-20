Temple (Texas) assistant coach had house robbed during state title game

To call Saturday a rough day for Temple (Texas) assistant coach Toby Rumfield is a dramatic understatement. First, his team fell one hurdle short of claiming a state crown. Then, he traveled home and found that someone had robbed his house, knowing he was in Arlington.

The former Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer, who also serves as Temple’s head baseball coach, told Texas CBS affiliate KWTX that he returned to his house following Temple’s 16-7 loss to discover it had been thoroughly ransacked. Here’s a list of the loot that was gone from the Rumfield household when he arrived back from the Class 5A Division I title game.

The burglar or burglars escaped with a long list of items including a watch, nine video games, two flat screen TVs, two iPads, a PS4 game console, and various items of jewelry. Also among the items that may have been stolen were two Cincinnati Reds championship rings, police said.

Ouch. Losing World Series rings? That’s some tough luck, particularly after coming so close to a state crown. In fact, the only thing that makes the theft even worse is this comment from Temple head coach Scott Stewart, speaking to the Dallas Morning News following the game:

“If you have a dishonest bone in your body, Temple would be a great place to be right now because there is nobody there to stop you,” Stewart said.

If only he knew how accurate that sentiment was.