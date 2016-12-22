Texas coach cleared of wrongdoing for videotaping locker room

A Texas high school football coach who secretly videotaped the school’s field house escaped criminal charges Wednesday when a grand jury refused to indict him on the basis that he was attempting to catch an alleged thief.

As reported by the Texas Tribune and the Beaumont Enterprise, West Brook head football coach Kevin Flanigan was not indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury related to his secretive installation of a video camera in the West Brook boys locker room. Per Flanigan, the decision to use a camera was brought on by a rash of thefts in the locker room, acts which allegedly totaled more than $1,000 in student goods including cash and mobile devices.

District Attorney Bob Wortham mounted a defense of the coach predicated on his discretion in setting up the camera, to ensure that it was only in place to catch the suspected thief in the act. Flanigan was suspended as soon as police discovered the secretive videotape days after being summoned to the campus to investigate the theft.

According to the Tribune, the videotape did successfully identify the thief, with Flanigan taking the recording to the school principal’s office to notify them of the theft as soon as it was in hand.

Wednesday’s ruling clears the way for Flanigan to return to coaching in spring practices while ending a protracted drama that had surrounded the entire West Brook community.