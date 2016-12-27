Texas, coach Tom Herman flip Oklahoma State OL commit Derek Kerstetter

Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns are moving up the recruiting boards, and doing so at the expense of some Big XII rivals.

On Monday, the Longhorns received a commitment from San Antonio Reagan offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, an Army All-American who had previously committed to Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle is a key addition to Texas’ Class of 2017, despite being considered just a three-star prospect by most recruiting services.

In the Tweet in which he announced his decision, Kerstetter cited the ability to play close to home and friends while representing the state of Texas as key to his decision, calling it, “something I couldn’t pass up.”

It’s clear that with less than two months before National Signing Day, Kerstetter appears committed to his decision. The question now is whether his pledge can help bring some others along with him to help jumpstart Herman’s first class, and his task in turning the Longhorns back into a national power.