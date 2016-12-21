Texas power Lake Travis says it wants Alabama in closing moments of blowout state title win

Lake Travis is one of the most impressive high school football programs in the nation, but even the Cavaliers’ fans may be getting pretty far in front of their own skis with a sign at the Texas state championships.

In the waning moments of USA TODAY Super 25 No. 10 Lake Travis’ 41-13 walloping of The Woodlands, the cameras from Fox Sports Southwest panned the crowd and captured the sign you see below:

Texas high school 6A Div 1 champ — and might have better luck with Browns: pic.twitter.com/7jLsxlh37F — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) December 18, 2016

Needless to say, Alabama is a stretch. So are the Browns. That’s not to say that Lake Travis’ squad isn’t impressive; it quite clearly is. It’s just that one of the 10-best high school teams in the nation would have a heck of a time competing with a Nick Saban-coached squad.

Bonus points for confidence and creativity for Lake Travis fans, though. Someone from some state champion team was always bound to go there, and it might as well be one of Texas’ best.