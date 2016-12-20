Texas state champions DeSoto, Lake Travis rise in Super 25 Computer rankings

Texas state football champions DeSoto and Lake Travis (Austin) rocketed up the Super 25 Computer rankings in the aftermath of their victories.

DeSoto never trailed in beating Steele (Cibolo) 38-29 to win the Class 6A Division II title Saturday, the school’s first state championship. The win moved the Eagles from No. 11 to No. 6. DeSoto has jumped 10 spots from No. 16 over the last two weeks.

Lake Travis beat The Woodlands 41-13 for the Class 6A Division I crown. Lake Travis jumped to a 27-0 lead and rolled to its sixth state title in school history. The previous five — from 2007 to 2011 — were in 4A.

That moved the Cavaliers from No. 20 to No. 8, according to the Super 25 Computer.

The top two teams in the Super 25 Computer rankings remained the same: No. 1 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

Bosco’s victory against De La Salle in the CIF Open Division championship lifted Mater Dei (Santa Ana) from No. 4 to No. 3, moving ahead of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). Mater Dei had beaten Bosco during the regular season.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) is No. 5. After DeSoto is Centennial (Corona, Calif.) at No. 7, followed by Lake Travis, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) and University of San Diego (Calif.).

Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake, Ill.) begins the second 10, followed by DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), East St. Louis (Ill.), Chandler (Ariz.) and Cass Tech (Detroit). Chandler faces Valdosta (Ga.) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series this week in Frisco, Texas.

No. 16 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) and No. 17 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) also face off in the GEICO series. Those teams moved up this week.

Camas (Wash.) is No. 18, followed by Trinity (Louisville) and Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.).

The final five are East (Salt Lake City), Cartersville (Ga.), West Orange-Stark (Orange, Texas), The Woodlands (Texas) and Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.). Loyola, which had been in the top 10 earlier in the season, rejoins the rankings.