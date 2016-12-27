The Ball brothers at it again: LiAngelo drops 65, LaMelo buries midcourt shot in No. 6 Chino Hills win

Another win for No. 6 Chino Hills (Calif.), and another wild performance from the Ball brothers, LaMelo and LiAngelo.

First, LaMelo buried a mid-game halfcourt shot, as seen above. Two things are crazy about this. For starters, this isn’t the first time he has done this. Also, it appears he calls his shot, pointing to the spot on the floor before he pulls up.

Not to be outdone, LiAngelo poured in 65 points for Chino Hills, who beat Foothill (Henderson, Nev.) 131-100 Monday at the Holiday Invitational at Rancho Mirage in California.

LiAngelo, a senior who has committed to UCLA, has scored 72 and 56 points in games this season.

Below are the highlights from the entire game, courtesy of Baller Visions.