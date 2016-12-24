The top 10 Indiana sports stories of the year

A look back at the top Indiana sports stories of 2016 revealed an odd sort of paradox: It was a year for both tradition and change.

Let’s start with one of Indiana’s longest-standing and celebrated traditions: This year’s 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 lived up to every drop of hype that preceded it, as the world was treated to a heart-stopping race with an unforgettable twist for an ending.

Meanwhile, the tradition of excellence continued in Carmel, as the girls swimming team set a record that will not soon be broken. And, while we’re on the topic of traditions of excellence, the state of Indiana has regained its rightful place atop the college basketball landscape with four teams ranked in the top 25.

Unfortunately, deaths struck Indiana sports hard this year, particularly in the Butler community. Three legendary icons with ties to Indiana retired. And the annual coaching carousel made an extra-long pit stop in Indiana, as the Hoosiers and Boilermakers watched football coaches come and go. The sea of coaching change also swept up the Indiana Pacers and nearly caught the Indianapolis Colts as well.

But like tradition, change can be good, too. A crucial investigation into a corrupt national organization uncovered horrors that hopefully will result in sweeping change for the good.

So with that, here is a look at the sports stories that captured the attention of Hoosiers in 2016, as selected by IndyStar’s sports department:



1. The 100th running of the Indianapolis 500





More than 350,000 fans crammed into the motor sports’ mecca of the world to witness the 100th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” And were they ever treated to a show.

The 55 lead changes and 13 leaders produced heart-stopping drama that built up to one of the most improbable endings in race history.

Little-known driver Alexander Rossi, whose boss (Michael Andretti) called him “clueless” about IndyCar months earlier, shocked the world with a victory many have called the biggest surprise in Indy 500 history as the rookie coasted past the checked flag with little more than a drip of gas left in his tank.

It was, by all accounts, a race worthy of the milestone.



2. Chuck Pagano and Ryan Grigson return, tied at the hip





Gallery | Colts keep GM Ryan Grigson, coach Chuck Pagano

“Let me tell ya — tears fell, voices were raised, but they both came out different people.” When he said that, Colts owner Jim Irsay was referring to coach Chuck Pagano and General Manager Ryan Grigson, who emerged from Black Monday not looking for new jobs, as many had suspected they might, but instead with new contracts through 2019.

After a tumultuous season that saw the Colts miss the playoffs for the first time in the Pagano-Grigson era, many believed their time with the team was over. But after hours of meetings among the three, the Colts shocked the NFL with their Jan.4, late-night pronouncement that both would be back, “tied at the hip.”

“I’ve had a lot of great days in my life, but none better than today,” Pagano said at the news conference. “This is absolutely the best day of my life.”

The decision was perhaps the biggest gamble of Irsay’s tenure as owner. And the odds of it paying off immediately are nil. The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention when they lost to the Oakland Raiders 33-25 on Christmas Eve.



3. No. 1 and done





First it was Peyton Manning. Then Tony Stewart. Then Tamika Catchings. One by one, the Indiana sports world watched as three of its most treasured icons hung ’em up forever.

For Indianapolis, Manning’s retirement was bittersweet. The city looked on as its beloved quarterback rode off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion wearing the colors of a different horse. While it was the way the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and wins deserved to go out, it stung a little all the same.

Nonetheless, after 18 sensational seasons, Manning leaves behind a legacy of revolutionizing football with his cerebral play, turning a basketball state into a football one, and leaving an indelible mark on a city he helped build.

“Smoke” walked away from NASCAR one of the greatest drivers of all time. The Columbus, Ind., native might not have won the most championships or won over all the fans with his personality, but he will be remembered for being “a racer’s racer,” said Stewart-Haas teammate Kevin Harvick. “He’s the guy that will race anything on wheels and has raced anything on wheels for years.”

Finally, there was Catchings, perhaps the greatest women’s basketball player of all time and the longtime cornerstone of the Indiana Fever. Her basketball records and accolades — 2002 Rookie of the Year, five-time Defensive Player of the Year, 10-time WNBA all-star, 12-time All-WNBA selection, 2011 WNBA MVP, WNBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist — speak for themselves, but her legacy extends well beyond the court.

Catchings humanitarian efforts are too many to count, but her former coach Stephanie White summed them up this way: “I truly believe her legacy off the court is even greater (than her on-court legacy) with her foundation, what she has done in this community and beyond in these 15 years. She has a servant’s heart.”



4. A blind eye to sex abuse





Photo gallery: At least 368 gymnasts have alleged some form of sexual exploitation

What if a prominent Olympic organization’s policies enabled sexual predators to continue coaching children even after it knew there was a problem? That was the nightmare the nation awoke to one August morning, as an IndyStar investigation revealed that USA Gymnastics failed for decades to report many allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of team coaches, gym owners and other adults associated with the organization.

All told, more than 368 gymnasts have alleged sexual abuse at their hands over the past 20 years. That includes children no older than six secretly photographed nude by coaches; a coach having sex with a 14-year-old; and one coach charged with slipping his finger inside a girl’s leotards.

The investigation is ongoing, but in the wake of these horrifying revelations, one former team doctor has been arrested on child pornography charges; lawmakers are pushing for stronger child abuse reporting laws; and USA Gymnastics has hired a former federal prosecutor to review its policies and make recommendations.



5. An unimaginable run of tragedy





Photo gallery: Andrew Smith memorial

Has any college program had to endure a more unimaginable run of tragedy than Butler basketball? In the past 12 months, the Butler family has been forced to tearfully say goodbye to Andrew Smith, Emerson “Little Em” Kampen and Joel Cornette.

Smith, the standout big man from Butler’s NCAA runner-up teams in 2010 and ’11, whose brave, two-year fight against cancer ended Jan. 12, inspired tens of thousands with his courage and charity despite his circumstances. The loss of Smith, who was just 25, shook Butler to its core. Unfortunately, there was more suffering to come.

Not three weeks later came the death of “Little Em,” the infant son of former player and assistant coach Emerson Kampen. The six-month-old died of an extremely rare genetic disorder called Leigh syndrome, yet, somehow, his passing did not mark the end of the Bulldogs’ suffering.

In mid-August, they learned of the shocking passing of former player Joel Cornette, who helped lead Butler to three NCAA tournament appearances and its first Sweet 16 in nearly 40 years in 2003; he died of a coronary artery disease despite being only 35. Cornette is remembered for his leadership and love of Butler basketball.



6. Hoosier Nation takes Rio by storm





Photo gallery: Athletes with Indiana ties who won medals at the Rio Olympics

Perhaps nothing better highlight’s Indiana’s success at the 2016 Olympic Games than these few paragraphs from David Woods’ Aug. 21 story “Indiana’s spectacular showing at Rio Olympics”(edited for updates):

If Team Indiana were a separate nation — counting natives and those connected to state colleges — it would be ninth in golds (eight) and 12th in total medals (20). Indiana is 13th among 50 states in number of Olympic athletes listing a hometown in the state. Indiana’s population is 6.5 million. That would rank 108th in the world. Indiana’s medal count exceeds those of an international sports power such as Spain (population 46 million) and host Brazil (209 million). Jamaica has its sprinters and Kenya its distance runners. When it comes to multiple sports, neither can catch Indiana — which has more medals than both. Each day, irrespective of venue, it was not a question of whether Indiana athletes would earn a medal. It was: How many? California had its gold rush in 1849. Indiana’s was in 2016.

The Olympic heroes were numerous. There was cyclist Chloe Dygert, hurdler Ashley Spencer, basketball stars Paul George and Catchings and diver David Boudia. But the undoubted queen of Indiana athletes at the Olympics was IU’s Lilly King. She not only won two gold medals in swimming, she made international news when she revived the Cold War with a finger wag at Yulia Efimova — her Russian rival who had served a drug suspension — and refused to apologize.



7. The college football coaching carousel speeds up





Photo gallery: Photos: IU’s Kevin Wilson

The coaching carousel was in full swing in Indiana this year.

The ride started with Purdue pulling the plug on the Darrell Hazell era after a 49-35 drubbing at the hands of Iowa on Oct. 15. Hazell, who has since been replaced by former Western Kentucky coach Jeff Brohm, had suffered four straight losing seasons and left with a 9-33 (3-24 in Big Ten) record, zero bowl appearances and zero wins against rival Indiana.

Speaking of IU, the Hoosiers jumped onto the carousel a few weeks later when they announced the surprising resignation of Kevin Wilson, citing “philosophical differences.” Athletic director Fred Glass’ reasons for parting with Wilson became a bit clearer a few days later when an IndyStar investigation revealed that alleged player mistreatment led to Wilson’s departure. The Hoosiers didn’t go far to find Wilson’s replacement, as they elected to promote defensive coordinator and former Ben Davis coach Tom Allen.



8. The new-look Pacers





Photo gallery: Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel

Perhaps the reason Larry Bird’s decision to fire Frank Vogel, the coach with the most wins in franchise history, will linger in our memories was because of the apparent cold way in which it was executed. After letting Vogel coach the final year of his contract as a lame duck, Bird kept Vogel and fans hanging with vague and foreboding quotes about Vogel’s future in the days following the Pacers’ first-round exit from the playoffs.

Then, not long after announcing the move to let Vogel walk, Bird told reporters that the coach essentially begged to keep his job during a 30-minute phone conversation between the two. Bird had many nice things to say about Vogel, but if anyone had doubts about Bird’s cutthroat way of doing business, they were extinguished that day.

Of course, Vogel’s departure only signaled the beginning of the Pacers’ busy offseason. It began with a flurry of moves in late June, as Bird remolded the Pacers’ roster into a fleeter-of-foot, offensive-minded group. First, Bird dealt point guard and hometown hero George Hill for another point guard and hometown hero in Jeff Teague. The very next day, Bird swapped the 20th overall pick in the draft for Thaddeus Young. A few weeks later, he signed veteran forward Al Jefferson. Finally, he promoted assistant coach Nate McMillan to complete his fast and furious overhaul of the Pacers.



9. The best of all time





Photo gallery: IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals

On Feb. 13 at the Natatorium at IUPUI, Carmel girls swimming became the undisputed best high school sports program in the country — ever. On that day, the Greyhounds won their 30th consecutive state championship. Thirty state titles. In a row.

With the win, in which the Greyhounds captured nine of the 11 events, Carmel overtook Honolulu’s Punahou High School’s boys swim team, which won 29 state titles from 1958 to 1986.

The Greyhounds were led that day by Claire Adams, who became the first Indiana swimmer to collect 16 state titles during her high school career. She also became the first girl to win the 100-yard backstroke four consecutive times.



10. Indiana: The state of college basketball





Rejoice, all ye Hoosiers. Indiana once again stands atop the college basketball world. With No. 13 Butler, No. 15 Purdue, No. 16 IU and No. 24 Notre Dame, Indiana is home to four programs ranked among the nation’s top 25. No other state can say that.

Dec. 17’s Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse provided the perfect showcase for Indiana’s return to supremacy, as those four elite teams battled in two highly competitive games that captured the attention of the basketball world.

And while the Boilermakers and Bulldogs emerged victorious from those contests, which team is best remains up for debate. What’s not: Indiana basketball is indeed back, and maybe even better than ever.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 19.0px Times; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Follow IndyStar sports producer Jim Ayello on Twitter: @jamesayello.