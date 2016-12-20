This week's AP high school basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. North Central (15) 5-0 300 1

2. Carmel 5-1 218 2

3. Logansport 5-0 185 5

4. New Albany 3-2 167 4

5. Ft. Wayne North 7-1 166 3

6. Castle 6-0 164 10

7. McCutcheon 6-1 136 6

8. Lawrence North 4-1 124 7

9. Homestead 6-0 113 9

10. Hamilton Southeastern 5-1 66 NR

Others receiving votes: Ben Davis 39. Valparaiso 29. Warren Central 23. Crown Point 22. S. Bend Riley 18. Floyd Central 15. Zionsville 9. Ft. Wayne Snider 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (7) 5-0 241 2

2. Griffith (2) 6-0 209 3

3. Ev. Bosse (2) 6-1 207 6

4. Park Tudor (1) 4-1 188 5

5. Tri-West (1) 5-0 170 4

6. Twin Lakes 6-1 147 1

7. Brownstown (1) 5-0 141 9

8. Culver Academy 6-0 130 NR

9. Brebeuf Jesuit 4-1 109 7

10. Danville (1) 5-0 108 NR

Others receiving votes: Andrean 26. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Tipton 25. Salem 22. Silver Creek 21. Marion 15. Northview 9. Evansville Memorial 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (12) 6-0 286 1

2. Northeastern (2) 6-0 272 2

3. Oak Hill (1) 6-0 240 4

4. Broad Ripple 4-1 184 6

5. Providence 6-1 182 3

6. Linton-Stockton 3-1 121 8

7. Howe 3-3 93 10

8. Scecina 6-1 65 NR

9. Southwood 4-1 64 NR

10. Lapel 4-3 63 5

Others receiving votes: Hagerstown 51. Shenandoah 38. Cass 37. Henryville 23. Covington 17. Westview 16. Bowman Academy 15. Ft. Wayne Canterbury 8. Frankton 7. Eastside 6. Southmont 6. Milan 6.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 5-1 268 1

2. Tri-County (4) 6-0 227 3

3. University 6-1 205 5

4. Wood Memorial 5-1 198 2

5. Tindley (2) 3-1 196 4

6. Shakamak 6-1 136 6

7. Lafayette Catholic (2) 3-2 134 8

8. Arlington 5-1 126 7

9. Oldenburg 5-0 63 NR

10. N. Daviess 6-1 53 10

Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 46. Clinton Prairie 32. Lakewood Park 32. Borden 27. Washington Twp. 15. S. Newton 9. Bethesda Christian 8. Liberty Christian 7. Elkhart Christian 6. S. Decatur 6. W. Washington 6.