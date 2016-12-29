Three North wrestlers in semifinals at Mid-States Classic

WHITEWATER – Three Appleton North wrestlers have reached the semifinal round in their respective weight classes after the first day of competition at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at the Williams Center at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.

Ian Laatsch at 138 pounds, Brytton Goymerac (145) and Zach Fischer (285) are all within a match of reaching the championship round.

Competition resumes today in the 42-team tournament.

Wrightstown’s Ben Durocher (132) and Ben Klister (160) are also vying for championships in their respective weight classes.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Waukesha 3, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 2

At Notre Dame, Trenton Tucker scored the tying goal in the second period and led Waukesha to the win with a score in overtime.

Alec Elkin and Cody Dias each scored for the Rockets.

Preston Long recorded 18 saves for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.

NHM… …1 1 0 0 — 2 Waukesha… …0 2 0 1 — 3

Goals: First period – Alec Elkin NHM 10:07. Second period – Wyatt Wilderman W (Kevin Broda) 8:23; Cody Dias NHM (Travis Treml) 7:43; Trenton Tucker W (Joziah Dietrich) 3:57. Overtime – Tucker (Ian Malcolmson) 2:06. Saves: Preston Long NHM 18; Larsen W 16.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

HOME OF HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Fox Cities Stars 5, Eveleth-Gilbert (Minn.) 3

At Eveleth, Minn., the Stars got single goals from five different players in getting the win over Eveleth-Gilbert.

Hunter Schwehr, Andrew Ohland, Noah Hablewitz, Noah Krueger and Jonathan Kwasny all scored for the Stars (10-1).

Krueger, Schwehr, Ohland, Seth Bishop and Zach Bishop all had assists.

Max Gutjahr had 24 saves. The Stars outshot E-G 27-24.

Fox Cities returns to action today against Kittson Central (Minn.) at 4 p.m. in second-day competition.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Fox Cities 4, Chippewa Falls 3

At Fond du Lac, Lauryn Hull scored two goals in the second period to lead the Stars to the win.

Alaina Schauf and Maddy Jablonski also scored for Fox Cities.

Chippewa Falls… …1 2 0 — 3 Fox Cities… …0 3 1 — 4

Goals: First period – Klass CF 11:22. Second period – Alaina Schauf FC (Marin Kelly) 13:51; Klass CF (A. Dressel) 13:21; B. Dressel CF (A. Dressel, Frenette) 5:22; Lauryn Hull FC (Maddy Jablonski) 5:18; Hull FC (Treml, Nelson) 1:30 pp. Third period – Jablonski FC (Hull, Nelson) 15:34. Saves: Haley Frank CF 42; Annalaise Mauel FC 11.

Eau Claire 3, Appleton United 2

At Fond du Lac, Ava Kison scored two goals to lead Eau Claire to the win over United.

Shelby Hiltgen and Madison Schultz each scored for Appleton.

Eau Claire… …0 2 1 — 3 Appleton United… …0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Second period – Abigail Stow EC (Ava Kison) 5:03; Shelby Hiltgen AU (Annika Horman) 11:52; Kison EC (Charlotte Akervik) 15:08. Third period – Kison EC (Stow, Akervik) 0:08; Madison Schultz AU 3:53. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 48; Annamarie Holtz 21.