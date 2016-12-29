Three North wrestlers in semifinals at Mid-States Classic

WHITEWATER – Three Appleton North wrestlers have reached the semifinal round in their respective weight classes after the first day of competition at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at the Williams Center at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.
Ian Laatsch at 138 pounds, Brytton Goymerac (145) and Zach Fischer (285) are all within a match of reaching the championship round.
Competition resumes today in the 42-team tournament.
Wrightstown’s Ben Durocher (132) and Ben Klister (160) are also vying for championships in their respective weight classes.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Waukesha 3, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 2
At Notre Dame, Trenton Tucker scored the tying goal in the second period and led Waukesha to the win with a score in overtime.
Alec Elkin and Cody Dias each scored for the Rockets.
Preston Long recorded 18 saves for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.
Goals: First period – Alec Elkin NHM 10:07. Second period – Wyatt Wilderman W (Kevin Broda) 8:23; Cody Dias NHM (Travis Treml) 7:43; Trenton Tucker W (Joziah Dietrich) 3:57. Overtime – Tucker (Ian Malcolmson) 2:06. Saves: Preston Long NHM 18; Larsen W 16.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
HOME OF HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
Fox Cities Stars 5, Eveleth-Gilbert (Minn.) 3
At Eveleth, Minn., the Stars got single goals from five different players in getting the win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
Hunter Schwehr, Andrew Ohland, Noah Hablewitz, Noah Krueger and Jonathan Kwasny all scored for the Stars (10-1).
Krueger, Schwehr, Ohland, Seth Bishop and Zach Bishop all had assists.
Max Gutjahr had 24 saves. The Stars outshot E-G 27-24.
Fox Cities returns to action today against Kittson Central (Minn.) at 4 p.m. in second-day competition.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Fox Cities 4, Chippewa Falls 3
At Fond du Lac, Lauryn Hull scored two goals in the second period to lead the Stars to the win.
Alaina Schauf and Maddy Jablonski also scored for Fox Cities.
Goals: First period – Klass CF 11:22. Second period – Alaina Schauf FC (Marin Kelly) 13:51; Klass CF (A. Dressel) 13:21; B. Dressel CF (A. Dressel, Frenette) 5:22; Lauryn Hull FC (Maddy Jablonski) 5:18; Hull FC (Treml, Nelson) 1:30 pp. Third period – Jablonski FC (Hull, Nelson) 15:34. Saves: Haley Frank CF 42; Annalaise Mauel FC 11.
Eau Claire 3, Appleton United 2
At Fond du Lac, Ava Kison scored two goals to lead Eau Claire to the win over United.
Shelby Hiltgen and Madison Schultz each scored for Appleton.
