Throckmorton tourney: Jeff cruises past Carroll Co.

Jeffersonville basketball hosted opening-round play of its first holiday tournament in 13 years on Tuesday, and the Red Devils were in a giving mood.

Jeffersonville assisted on 24 of 36 field goals, netted 13 of 23 3-pointers and ran away with a 94-61 win over visiting Carroll County (Ky.) to open play in the Red Devils’ inaugural Ted Throckmorton Memorial Tournament at Johnson Arena.

Junior guard Bailey Falkenstein paced Jeffersonville (5-2) with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Freshman point guard Jacob Jones totaled 10 points and 6 assists, and three other Red Devils reached double figures in junior guard Gabe Gallahar (11), sophomore wing Joe LaGrange (11) and junior forward Gerrin Moore (10).

“That’s when we’re at our best,” Jeffersonville coach Joe Luce said.

“We have a wide variety of guys that can make 3-point shots. As long as they get their feet down and shoot the basketball in rhythm, they have a good chance of making it. … If you take the right shots long enough, you’re going to make them. Our guys took the right shots, and it was a big night. It helped us quite a bit.”

Carroll Co. opened scoring before the Red Devils used a 9-0 run to open up a slight lead three minutes in. The Panthers responded, though, and took a 16-14 lead with 2:46 showing after a 3-point play from junior guard Braedyn Cole. Jeffersonville answered with a 3-pointer from Gallahar, but the Red Devils trailed 22-21 after the first quarter.

The Panthers’ advantage proved to be short-lived, as Jeffersonville started the second quarter on a 12-1 run and nabbed a 33-23 lead midway through the period on a transition dunk by Moore. The Red Devils outscored the Panthers 23-6 in the second and entered halftime with a 44-28 lead. Jeffersonville assisted on 10 of its first 12 field goals and 13 of 17 in the first half.

The offensive outburst continued in the second half. The Red Devils totaled 8 assists to help pave the way for a 12-for-17 shooting clip and 30 third-quarter points. Jeffersonville missed just one shot in the fourth quarter en route to the 94-61 final.

The first-ever Teddy T. Tournament is named after late Jeffersonville native and famed broadcaster Ted Throckmorton, a Red Devil graduate. He broadcasted Jeffersonville football and basketball games for 52 years and was inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2011.

“(Our team has) talked a lot about the overall meaning of the tournament,” Luce said. “We had a team breakfast the other day. We went through that, talked about Mr. Throckmorton and the things he’s brought to our program. I think they understand that, not only is it big for him as an individual – having that legacy continued to be remembered – but it’s huge for his family. It’s also huge for our community that embraced him.”

Jeffersonville moves on to play Christian Academy (7-3), a 61-54 winner over Morristown (2-4), at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Junior guard Stephen Cook led the Warriors with 28 points in their opening-round win.

Henryville (7-2), No. 14 in the latest 2-A AP poll, lost its opener – a 68-61 double-overtime defeat to 3-A No. 10 Danville (6-0). The Hornets will meet Louisville Southern (4-6) in a consolation game 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Charlestown.

New Washington (5-4) dropped a 79-42 decision to 2-A No. 8 Indianapolis Scecina (6-0) in its opening-round matchup. The Mustangs take on Fox Creek (1-4) at 9 a.m. Wednesday, also at Charlestown.

Ted Throckmorton Memorial Tournament, first round

Jeffersonville 94, Carroll Co. (Ky.) 61

Red Devils (5-2): Bailey Falkenstein 25p, 5r, 3a; Gerrin Moore 10p, 3r, 3a; Mike Minton 9p, 2a; Jacob Jones 10p, 6a; Gabe Gallahar 11p; Cameron Northern 6p, 3r; Joe LaGrange 11p, 2a; Antonio Thompson 1p, 2r, 2a; Tre Coleman 5p, 8r; Drew Taylor 2p; Taj Sanders 4p

Panthers (4-6): Evan McMahon 20p, 7r; Tyler Stewart 14p; Eli Yocum 10p, 3r; Braedyn Cole 7p; Davin Duncan 4p; Nate Walker 3p; Deaton Oak 2p; Bryce Butcher 1p

Other first-round games:

Christian Academy 61, Morristown 54

Danville 68, Henryville 61, 2 OT

Indy Scecina 79, New Washington 42

Indy Cathedral 68, Louisville Moore (Ky.) 60

Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 69, Forest Park 56

Northeastern 85, Fox Creek (Ky.) 45

LaPorte 58, Louisville Southern (Ky.) 37