Throckmorton tourney: Jeffersonville ousts CAI

Jeffersonville and Christian Academy met Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the Red Devils’ inaugural Ted Throckmorton Memorial Tournament, with the hosts reigning supreme.

The Red Devils (6-2) drained 16 of 26 first-half shots – including 9 of 13 from beyond the arc – and held off the Warriors (7-4) 66-54 to set up a semifinal bout with Cathedral (5-2) Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. inside Johnson Arena.

Senior forward Mike Minton went 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half and led Jeffersonville with 14 points. Sophomore guard Joe LaGrange tallied 13 points and 6 assists for the Red Devils, while junior guard Bailey Falkenstein chipped in 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Junior guards Stephen Cook and Noah Williams totaled 25 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Warriors.

After recording 24 assists Tuesday night in an opening-round win over Carroll County (Ky.), the Red Devils dished out 20 helpers on Wednesday.

“I thought we really passed the ball well, even in the second half when we didn’t capitalize,” Jeffersonville coach Joe Luce said. “Took care of each other. Overall, it was a good ball game for us.”

The teams traded a pair of 3-pointers early on before Jeffersonville opened up a 17-12 lead midway through the first quarter. The Red Devils began the game 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and assisted on five of their first six field goals. Jeffersonville’s sixth 3-pointer gave the hosts a 20-16 lead heading into the second quarter. The Warriors nailed all six of their free-throw attempts in the first.

The Red Devils used a strong defensive showing to open up a sizeable lead in the second quarter. Minton’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half – on four attempts – made a 33-21 lead for Jeffersonville before it grew to 41-21 with three minutes remaining. The Red Devils, who shot 9-for-14 and outscored CAI 23-7 in the second, led the Warriors 43-23 at the break. CAI shot 2 of 10 and turned it over six times in the second.

“Defensively, we were a lot better,” Luce said. “After the last two games, we just continue to improve every time. Hopefully we’ll do that again and continue to rebound out of it. You can play defense all you want, but if you don’t rebound, it doesn’t matter.”

“We chose to take away the drive, and they were on fire to begin the game,” CAI coach Steve Kerberg said. “It’s hard to recover. You’re a little shell-shocked when a team hits nine 3s in the first half.”

CAI cut its deficit to 48-33 with 3:15 left in the third, but the visitors trailed 54-36 entering the fourth quarter. Cook and Williams combined for 17 points in the final period, and a 3-pointer from Williams inched the Warriors to within 66-54 with 1:18 left, but the Red Devils’ advantage was too much to overcome.

“We always want (Williams) to be aggressive,” Kerberg said. “He’s a little banged up from last night, but I was proud of him playing through the pain. … I feel like Stephen and Noah both, their stock keeps rising as players. They’re good kids that work hard.”

In other area second-round matchups, Henryville (8-2) used a career-high 42 points from sophomore guard Nick Walker to top Louisville Southern (Ky.) 93-74, and New Washington (6-4) handled Fox Creek (Ky.) 68-51.

Jeffersonville 66, Christian Academy 54

Red Devils (6-2): Bailey Falkenstein 12p, 4r, 3a; Gerrin Moore 7p, 7r; Joe LaGrange 13p, 6a; Tre Coleman 4p, 4r; Jacob Jones 6p, 4a; Gabe Gallahar 4p; Cameron Northern 6p; Mike Minton 14p, 2a

Warriors (7-4): Stephen Cook 25p, 9r; Noah Williams 11p, 5a; Riley Linnehan 6p, 6r; Matt Hamby 2p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 4p; Bailey Conrad 6p, 3r

Other second-round scores

Henryville 93, Louisville Southern (Ky.) 74

New Washington 68, Fox Creek (Ky.) 51

Northeastern 59, LaPorte 58

Danville 67, Indy Scecina 47

Cathedral 78, Pleasure Ridge Park (Ky.) 60

Louisville Moore (Ky.) 62, Forest Park 60

Morristown 73, Carroll County (Ky.) 42

