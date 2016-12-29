Thunder overcomes slow start to beat Oshkosh West

OSHKOSH – A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the Seymour girls’ basketball team on Wednesday.

The Thunder rallied from an early deficit to knock off Oshkosh West 51-31 on the second day of the Oshkosh West Holiday Tournament.

Oshkosh West led 15-2 at point point as Seymour missed its first 15 shots. Seymour rallied to pull within 21-16 at the intermission.

The second half belonged to the Thunder as Seymour outrebounded the Wildcats 19-9 on the offensive glass, while forcing West into 26 turnovers

Hailey Oskey led the Thunder with 18 points, while Raven Vandenlangenberg chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.

Seymour … …16 35 — 51 Oshkosh West … …21 10 — 31

Seymour: Oskey 18, Vandenlangenberg 16, Heinke 6, Krause 6, Moehring 3, King 2. Totals 19 11-17 51. Three-pointers: Vandenlangenberg, Moehring. Fouls: 16.

Oshkosh West: Fuller 10, Guenther 8, Ab. Hammonds 5, Rochon-Baker 3, An. Hammonds 2, Craig 2, Davis 1. 11 8-14 31. Three-pointers: Ab.Hammonds. Fouls: 13.

Homestead 71,

Xavier 52

Chloe Marotta scored 22 points to lead the Highlanders over the Hawks at the Oshkosh West Holiday Tournament.

Sarah Dombrowski led Xavier with 17 points, while Rebekah Vande Hey added 16.

Homestead … …33 38 — 71 Xavier … …22 30 — 52

Homestead: Crowley 10, Hawthorne 5, Milan 2, Mueller 5, Polk 11, Wasserman 4, Crivello 9, Marotta 22, Hooks 3. Totals 25 13-17 71. Three-pointers: Hawthorne, Mueller, Polk 3, Crivello, Marotta 2. Fouls: 20.

Xavier: Freimuth 2, Tetzlaff 1, Vande Hey 16, Schmitt 2, Zubella 6, Parks 4, C. Dombrowski 1, S. Dombrowski 17, Weycker 3. Totals 19 14-26 52. Fouls: 18.

SENTRY CLASSIC

Appleton West 41, D.C. Everest 28

At Stevens Point, the Terrors pulled away from the Evergreens 21-10 in the second half to get the victory at the Quandt Fieldhouse.

Zoey Zuleger led West with 10 points.

Appleton West… …20 21 — 41 D.C. Everest… …18 10 — 28

Appleton West: Knauer 2, Cocking 7, Zuleger 10, Smith 2, Fortune 5, Leitzke 7, Hoffman 8. Totals 16 8-11 41. Three-pointers: Fortune.

Everest: Stolze 2, Mohring 13, Petit 5, Higgins 8. Totals 8 11-16 28. Three-pointers: Petit.

Wrightstown 59, Tomah 37

At West Salem, the Tigers outscored Tomah 31-10 in the first half to cruise to the win.

Danielle Nennig led Wrightstown with 13 points, including two 3-pointers.

Wrightstown … …31 28 — 59 Tomah … …10 27 — 37

Wrightstown: Froehlke 11, Guns 2, Riha 5, Murphy 8, Nennig 13, Van Zeeland 8, Glodowski 4, Wolske 8. Totals 23 6-9 59. Three-pointers: Froehlke 3, Nennig 2, Van Zeeland 2. Fouls: 18.

Tomah: Convey 2, Lindauer 11, Brey 6, Brooner 4, Deroussen 7, Pierce 3, Leik 4. Totals 13 10-16 37. Three-pointer: Deroussean. Fouls: 11.

St. Mary Catholic 66, Pacelli 37

At Pacelli, Sydney Anderson scored 22 points to lead the Zephyrs to the win.

SMC … …35 31 — 66 Pacelli … …13 24 — 37

SMC: Thone 12, S. Anderson 22, Bittner 3, Britt 9, Thelen 14, R. Anderson 2, Ferry-LeClair 2, Schultz 2. Totals 25 11-16 66. Three-pointers: Thone 2, Britt, Thelen 2. Fouls: 18.

Pacelli: K. Mueller 2, Shafranski 3, Kulick 2, Grygleski 1, S. Mueller 7, Higgins 8, C. Rogers 6, K. Rogers 2, Klasinski 6. Totals 12 13-24 37. Three-pointers: none. Fouls: 19.