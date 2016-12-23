Thursday, Dec. 22 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys Basketball

Battle Creek Central 61, Muskegon Heights 46: Austin McKinney led Central (5-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Juan Warren also added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Antonio Jones paced Muskegon with 12 points.

Dearborn Divine Child 56, Detroit Catholic Central 55: Jordan Jones scored 16 points for Divine Child. Quinn Blair added 14 points, including the final two free throws to win the game. Gio Genrich led all scorers with 21 points for Catholic Central. CJ Baird also added 13 points.

Dearborn Fordson 60, Livonia Clarenceville 20 SO

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 48, Riverview 35: Larry Rivers III led Annapolis (3-2) with 12 points and five steals. Alex Ishmail added 9 points, 13 rebounds and 13 blocks. Hunter Glime paced Riverview (1-4) with 19 points.

Detroit Cass Tech 70, Detroit Renaissance 55: Leonard Silas had 18 points, six assists and five steals, while Marcus Gibbs added 16 points and TeRonnie Cook scored 12 for Cass Tech (4-1, 2-0 PSL). Renaissance is 0-4, 0-2.

Detroit Cody 79, Detroit Central 39: Malik Frederick had 20 points and Kyle Jones added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Cody (6-0, 2-0 PSL).

Detroit Denby 51, Detroit CMA 47: Derek Linebarger scored 12 points for Denby (2-2, 2-0 PSL). Tronato Tutt also added 11 points. Jordan Peterson led CMA with 18 points.

Detroit Douglass 52, Detroit Davis Aerospace 50 F/OT: Kelly Broadus led Douglass (3-1, 2-0 PSL) with 20 points. Carlos Byars-Walker added 11 points, and Jarnard Smith Jr also chipped in 11 points and 10 assists. Edmen Stewart paced Davis Aerospace with 17 points.

Detroit East English 63, Detroit Western International 60: Gregory Elliot led East English (4-0, 2-0 PSL) with 18 points. Tariq Shepherd also added 16 points. Ravon Simpson paced Western (1-3, 1-1) with 15 points.

Detroit Edison 68, Detroit Osborne 67 (2 OT): A game winning layup by Jamal Keese sealed the victory for Edison (2-2). Keese finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Deontae Johnson added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Detroit Henry Ford 43, Detroit Mumford 33: Malik Harris put up 13 points for Ford (3-2) while Ricky Gardner added 12 points.

Farmington 65, North Farmington 58: Jordan Graham led with a huge 28 points and 10 rebounds for Farmington (3-2) while Jay Kirby added 12 points. Tyrell Jackson-Davis scored 10 points. Amari Hardy scored 27 points for North Farmington (0-3) while Kendall Hays added 19 points.

Hamtramck 48, Madison Heights 30: Jermaine Byass scored 19 points and pocketed four steals for Hamtramck (3-2), and Deandre Williams led Hamtramck with 14 points. Keimon Gordon paced Madison Heights (0-4) with 14 points.

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 51, Detroit Jalen Rose Academy 37: Josh Diggs led Chandler Park (1-1) with 19 points and five steals. Jordan Moore added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Tai Williams also chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds. Javon Kinnard paced Jalen Rose with 14 points.

Hillsdale 82, Jonesville 46

Livonia Franklin 51, Garden City 39: Mark Mettie led Franklin (3-3) with 18 points. Eian Castonguay paced Garden City (1-4) with 11 points.

Oxford 69, Royal Oak 39: Jordan Jaden led Oxford (4-0) with 16 points and six assists. Nolan Harding added 15 points, shooting a perfect 5-5 from three-point-land. Michael Raisch also added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Salem 76, Churchill 68: Cam Barden led Salem (2-3) with 25 points, and Cameron Grace added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Alan Hammett led all scorers with a monster 30 points for Churchill (2-4).

Girls Basketball

Allen Park 47, Lincoln Consolidated 41: Izzy Slate scored 13 points for Allen Park (6-1). Makayla Roeder scored 12 points for Lincoln (3-5).

Clarkston 51, Royal Oak 41: Maddie Beck finished with 29 points for Clarkston (6-0). Samantha Potter had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Royal Oak (5-1).

Ferndale 48, Livonia Clarenceville 23: Myla Hoskins-King led Clarenceville (1-5) with a season-high 14 points.

Garden City 52, Livonia Franklin 30: Aleea Montgomery and Brittany Radtke each scored 11 points for Garden City (2-5).

Grose Ile 46, Gibraltar Carlson 27: Madison Swick scored 12 points while Charlotte Will added 10 points and 17 rebounds for Gross Isle (2-2). Bailey Mruzik scored eight Carlson (4-3).

Grosse Pointe North 51, Warren Regina 33: Julia Ayrault had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, while Katie Snow added 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals for North (5-1). Regina is 0-5.

Gross Pointe South 31, Sterling Heights Stevenson 27: Sayanna Roy scored 12 points for South (2-5).

North Farmington 51, Farmington 18: Kierra Crockett led North Farmington with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kelly Lusk also added 10 points.

Novi 46, Saline 36: Ellie Mackay led Novi with 26 points and seven rebounds. Cara Ninkovich also added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Redford Union 51, Taylor Prep 1: Johnnia Steele led Redford Union with 12 points.

Riverview Gabriel Richard 43, Dearborn Advanced Tech 23: Nina Biundo led all scorers with 18 points for Riverview.

Hockey

Allen Park 2, Trenton 1: Joey Cullinan scored the first Allen Park goal, assisted by Josh Donigian. Dylan Alchin scored the game winner, assisted by Kieran O’Connell and Josh Donigian. Nolan Szczepaniak scored the lone Trenton goal.