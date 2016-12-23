Thursday's Indiana basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball action across Southern Indiana on Dec. 22, 2016.

STORIES

BOYS

New Albany 72, Evansville Bosse 63

Story: Langford pours in 34 points as New Albany tops Bosse

GIRLS

Charlestown Tournament

Charlestown 68, Silver Creek 55

Providence 68, Clarksville 36

Story: Providence, Charlestown advance in Charlestown Tournament

SCORES

BOYS

CAL 53, AUSTIN 38

AUSTIN, Ind. – The Warriors (6-2) defeated the Eagles (1-6) in the Scott County Invitational semi-finals 53-38. Stephen Cook finished with 21 points, followed by Noah Williams with 11 points. John Ashby finished with 15 points for the Eagles.

CAI (6-2)

Noah Williams 11p; Stephen Cook 21p; Matt Hamby 2p; Bailey Conrad 2p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 10p; Riley Linnehan 5p; Jeremiah Robinson 2p.

AUSTIN (1-6)

Conner Smith 6p; John Ashby 15p; Trevor McIintosh 7p; Drew Buhr 6p; Ben Rexroat 4p.

Scores from around Southern Indiana:

Floyd Central Tournament

First Round

Floyd Central 60, Franklin Co. 26

Jefferson County Tournament

First Round

Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Madison Shawe 27

Switzerland Co. 56, Madison 54

Consolation

Madison 79, Madison Shawe 27

Championship

Switzerland Co. 65, Southwestern (Hanover) 39

Scott County Invitational

First Round

Austin 76, Cannelton 37

Christian Academy 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 37

Rock Creek Academy 69, Orleans 64, 2OT

Scottsburg 86, Crothersville 48

Consolation

Orleans 51, Crothersville 45

S. Central (Elizabeth) 80, Cannelton 51

Semifinal

Christian Academy 53, Austin 38

Rock Creek Academy 82, Scottsburg 71

South Ripley Tournament

First Round

Jennings Co. 52, Oldenburg 49, 2OT

Semifinal

Jennings Co. 56, Greenfield 47, 2OT

GIRLS

NEW ALBANY 83, INDIANAPOLIS TINDLEY 33

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Bulldogs (10-3) gave the Tigers (9-1) their first loss of the season, 83-33. The Bulldogs had five players with double-digit scores, but Alayasia Douglas led with 17 points. The Bulldogs had 50 rebounds to the Tiger’s 23, with Kelsy Taylor finishing with 14 for the Bulldogs. Marrissa Jones had 10 assists for the Bulldogs. Nola Wilson finished with 15 points for the Tigers.

INDIANAPOLIS TINDLEY (9-1)

Sammera Anthony 5p; Nola Wilson 15p; Trinae’ Love 6p; Lyza Norton 1p; Leah Brimmage 2p; Kiera Hillard 4p.

NEW ALBANY (10-3)

Julyen Condra 16p; Alayasia Douglas 17p; Chyna Anthony 13p, 12r; Marissa Jones 5p, 10a; Earlean Davis 6p; Savanna Pinkston 16p, 7r; Kelsy Taylor 10p, 14r.

Tell City at Lanesville, 7:30 p.m.

PRESENTATION 57, FLOYD CENTRAL 48

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lilly Stephenson finished with 15 points for the Toppers (6-4) to get a 57-48 win over the Highlanders (7-6). Also helping on the offensive end for the Toppers was Courtney Jackson, who added 14 points. CJ Clark led the Highlanders with 16 points.

Floyd Central (7-6)

Kalissa Fosskuhl 2p; Savannah Bartel 3p; Gracie Fitzgerald 10p; Lois Endris 1p; CJ Clark 16p; Sophia Gianfagna 6p; Grace Hale 6p; Mackenzie Hashem 4p.

Presentation (6-4)

Courtney Jackson 14p; Lauren Nunnelley 6p; Jaelin Thompson 5p; Lilly Stephenson 15p; Julia Vogt 11p; Madison Perkins 4p; Ashley Swearingen 2p.

Tournaments

Columbus North Tournament at Columbus North

ZIONSVILLE 60, JEFFERSONVILLE 57

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Red Devils (8-6) fell short in a hard fought game against the No. 4 Class 4-A Eagles (13-1). Jeffersonville trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter but was unable to get closer than three. Jhala Henry scored 20 points and hit five threes, but it was not enough to pull off the upset.

ZIONSVILLE (13-1)

Rachel McClimore 7p; Maddie Nolan 19p; Gabby Woodsworth 10p; Erin Patterson 7p; Annie Torarek 4p; Delaney Richason 13p.

JEFFERSONVILLE (8-6)

Jaylynn Brown 18p; Jacinta Gibson 10p; Jhala Henry 20p; Nan Garcia 1p; Tori Handley 3p; Jasmine Lilly 3p; Britany Epperson 1p; Chelsea Gibson 1p.

Scores from around Southern Indiana:

Southridge 41, Borden 33

Frankln County Tournament

Pool Play

Pool B

Jennings Co. 52, Tipton 44, OT

Jennings Co. 45, S. Dearborn 31

Tipton 60, S. Dearborn 35

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament

First Round

N. Knox 61, Ev. Harrison 45

Northview 60, Corydon 54